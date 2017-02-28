Man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian during Little Rock police chase

The man who crashed a stolen car into a mother and daughter while fleeing Little Rock police pleaded guilty to all charges in court Tuesday morning.

Jordan Matthew Vandenberghe, 25, stood in front of Circuit Judge Leon Johnson and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree battery, felony fleeing and felony theft of property.

The judge sentenced him to 30 years imprisonment for the first two charges as well as 20 years for fleeing and 12 years for the theft charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Defense attorney Leslie Borgognoni and prosecutor Ashley Bowen finalized the deal Tuesday morning, ending Vandenberghe’s trial the same day it began. Johnson dismissed the crowd of potential jurists who showed up to be winnowed down into a group of 12.

After Vandenberghe entered his plea, Bowen reviewed the reported facts of the fatal crash.

Police said in September 2015, Vandenberghe drove a stolen car in the 10000 block of Chicot Road when he lost control while fleeing police. He hit another vehicle, and the impact sent his Maxima into a roll, hitting a mother and daughter who were jogging on a sidewalk, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazettepreviously reported.

Their bodies were sent into a parked car, and mother of two Trendia Penn-Horton, 39, was killed. Her 18-year-old daughter, Nahtali Dashundra Horton, was seriously injured.

Police said Vandenberghe ran from the car, which came to rest upside down, but was quickly apprehended. Police also said he had heroin on him, and stolen credit cards and Social Security cards in his wallet.

As part of the deal, Vandenberghe will receive credit for the 533 days he has been in jail.

When asked if he would like to speak, Vandenberghe told the courtroom that he was sorry for his “foolish decision,” and there are no words he could say “to bring back the life I took.”

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.