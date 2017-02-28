NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Fishing is good for striped bass and crappie on the south end of Beaver Lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers are biting well on brood minnows in the Point 12 area. Anglers are catching some big crappie. Some are bringing in limits.

Two crappie hot spots are Pine Creek and Big Hickory cove. Use minnows or jigs around brush and lay-down trees eight to 12 feet deep.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs and fair with jerk baits and crank baits. Bluff ends with some standing timber are good areas to try.

Stripers are biting in the Prairie Creek and Monte Ne areas. Fish areas where gulls are feeding on shad. Use brood minnows or shad.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait in bright colors. The top lures are small gold and red spoons or Flicker Shad crank baits in size 4 and 5.

Good flies to use include pheasant tails, midges and hare’s ears.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows four to six feet deep. Bluegill are biting well on crickets and small jigs.

Some hefty black bass have been caught. Two seven-pounders were caught last week, one on a crank bait and one on a spinner bait. Plastic worms are also working.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike McBride at Lake Sequoyah bait shop said crappie are biting jigs or minnows five feet deep. Black bass fishing is good with spinner baits. Use liver for catfish.

Lake Atalanta: James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trout are biting Power Bait and small spoons.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said most all types of soft plastic lures are working for black bass, fished two to 20 feet deep on all areas of the lake. Try top-water lures around standing timber on cloudy days.

Illinois River: Stroud said black bass fishing is good with small jerk baits, soft plastic baits or jig and pigs. Anglers report catching crappie from the river with minnows or jigs.

BELLA VISTA

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports that fishing has slowed somewhat. Try jerk baits or swim baits for black bass on all Bella Vista lakes. Use crank baits on windy days.

Bluegill are biting worms eight feet deep at Loch Lomond. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting Power Bait and small spoons.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting jerk baits, Alabama rigs and jig and pigs. Try for crappie 12 to 15 feet deep.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said crappie fishing at Grand Lake is good with jigs and Sassy Shads around docks and brush on the main lake.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Pete Wenners at Pete’s Professional Guide Service said black bass fishing is slow. A few can be caught along gravel points and flats with jerk baits, swim baits and grubs. Try crawdad crank baits in the afternoon.