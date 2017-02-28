PHOTOS/VIDEO: Arkansan on 'The Bachelor' advances, becomes one of 3 finalists

The Arkansas native competing on the popular reality dating show The Bachelor has advanced to become one of three remaining contestants.

In an episode that aired Monday night, 25-year-old Raven Gates of Hoxie accepted a rose from Bachelor Nick Viall, ensuring she will continue for at least another week.

The episode then followed Gates and Viall on a romantic trip to Finland that included a helicopter ride together and a visit to a local bar.

Only two other contestants are still vying for Viall's affections on the show, though it's already been revealed that one of them doesn't end up with him. Rachel Lindsay also received a rose and advanced on the episode that aired Monday, but she was announced earlier this month as the next Bachelorette.

The episode Monday aired a week after one where Viall visited Arkansas, where he met Gates' family in Hoxie.

The Bachelor airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on KATV in the Little Rock market.