Police: Arkansas man arrested after driving into speed radar sign

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday night after he drove off an interstate and hit a speed radar sign, authorities said.

Terrance Deshawn Curenton, 39, was driving on Interstate 440 in North Little Rock when he crashed into an Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department sign around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to his arrest report.

Officers said in the report Curenton smelled strongly of marijuana and that he “wasn’t sure what happened.” Police also said they saw Curenton pull a small amount of a “green leafy” substance from one of his pockets.

Authorities searched the car and found a handgun in the center console, the report said.

Curenton was arrested on charges of driving with fictitious tags, careless and prohibited driving, driving on a suspended license, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to register, driving with a fictitious license sticker, possession of a controlled substance and carrying certain prohibited weapons.

Curenton is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A March 27 court date has been scheduled.