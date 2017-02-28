Home / Latest News /
Police: Man holding $30,000 in stolen jewelry overdoses in bank
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.
IRWIN, Pa. — A man is jailed on charges he was holding $30,000 worth of stolen jewelry when he suffered an apparent drug overdose inside a Pennsylvania bank.
KDKA-TV reported that 54-year-old Kenneth Rossi collapsed Saturday in the lobby of the PNC Bank in North Huntingdon Township.
Police say Rossi was there to put more than 200 stolen items into a safe deposit box. They say those items came from a burglary last Wednesday at a pawn shop in Jeannette, Rossi's hometown.
Rossi is in the Westmoreland County jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. Online court records don't list a defense attorney.
He's not charged in the burglary , which was caught on surveillance tape, but police expect that will occur soon.
Queen1976 says... February 28, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.
Ha ha - Karma bit him in the ass!
