Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Arkansas deputies open fire after vehicle drives toward them; 3 arrested
This article was published today at 3:28 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Two Arkansas deputies opened fire after a vehicle they had pulled over drove toward one of them as they were walking up to it, authorities said.
It reportedly happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bald Hill Road in White County.
A statement from the White County sheriff's office said the deputies were approaching the stopped vehicle on foot when the vehicle "took off in a manner attempting to strike one of the deputies."
The statement said shots were then fired. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said that agency was asked to investigate the use of force of two officers who opened fire.
"But nobody was hit or hurt," spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Clear Water Road, where it crashed. The driver and two passengers were arrested. Their names were not released.
A spokesman for the White County sheriff's office directed all questions to state police. Sadler said he could not provide any details about the arrests and referred questions back to the sheriff's office.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sheriff: Arkansas deputies open fire after vehicle drives toward them; 3 arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
DoubleBlind says... February 28, 2017 at 3:41 p.m.
This sounds somewhat implausible. How can a stopped vehicle drive 'toward' officers? Was it placed in reverse? This assumes officers were behind the car, as is usual, when it stopped. Either a poorly written article based on facts or an article which shouldn't have demanded facts not yet forthcoming.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Queen1976 says... February 28, 2017 at 5:08 p.m.
If these officers 'opened fire" on the vehicle & no one was hit, maybe they need to spend more time at the shooting range. The 2 thugs were arrested but no names? Why not?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.