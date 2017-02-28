Sheriff: Arkansas deputies open fire after vehicle drives toward them; 3 arrested

Two Arkansas deputies opened fire after a vehicle they had pulled over drove toward one of them as they were walking up to it, authorities said.

It reportedly happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bald Hill Road in White County.

A statement from the White County sheriff's office said the deputies were approaching the stopped vehicle on foot when the vehicle "took off in a manner attempting to strike one of the deputies."

The statement said shots were then fired. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said that agency was asked to investigate the use of force of two officers who opened fire.

"But nobody was hit or hurt," spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Clear Water Road, where it crashed. The driver and two passengers were arrested. Their names were not released.

A spokesman for the White County sheriff's office directed all questions to state police. Sadler said he could not provide any details about the arrests and referred questions back to the sheriff's office.