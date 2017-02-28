Home / Latest News /
Skeletal remains found in central Arkansas woods
Skeletal remains discovered in woods in Sherwood have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to be identified.
The Sherwood Police Department says the remains were found Feb. 22 in woods in the northwest part of the city. The precise location wasn't released.
There was no indication of foul play, the agency said.
