State police: Arkansas man killed after vehicle hits bridge, lands in creek

A 39-year-old Arkansas man is dead after his vehicle hit a bridge and landed in a creek Tuesday morning, state police say.

Charles Strozier of Waldron was driving a 1997 GMC west on state Highway 378 in Scott County shortly after 9 a.m. when the vehicle left the road on its eastbound shoulder, hitting a bridge, according to a preliminary crash report. It eventually came to a rest in Rock Creek, police said.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 72 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police information.