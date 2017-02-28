BASKETBALL

UCA’s Proffitt receives Southland honor

University of Central Arkansas guard Maggie Proffitt was named Southland Conference player of the week Monday for the third time this season.

Proffitt, who has helped the Sugar Bears win 14 consecutive games, averaged 20.5 points in victories against Southeastern Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin.

She was previously named player of the week on Nov. 14, 2016, and Feb. 13.

Proffitt scored 14 of a game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter during a 70-58 victory over Stephen F. Austin in her final home game. It included nine points during a 12-point run by UCA to take the Sugar Bears from down one point to up 11 late in the game.

In the first half at Southeastern Louisiana, Proffitt had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 block in 16 minutes as the Sugar Bears built a 49-20 lead. She was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the week.

Ozarks players honored

University of the Ozarks’ Jace Richardson was named to the men’s All-American Southwest Conference East Division second team, while Josh Berard was honorable mention. Also, Josh Ferrell was named the conference’s sportsmanship athlete of the year for the second consecutive year.

GOLF

Arkansas men 12th in Cabo

The University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s men’s team is in 12th place after Monday’s opening two rounds at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Razorbacks following up a first-round 292 with a 291 in the second round for a 583. Oklahoma State leads with a 552. Texas is second with a 55 and Baylor is third with a 564.

Arkansas’ Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 29th in the individual standings with a 144 (69-75).

ASU ties for fourth, Long 10th in Arizona

Arkansas State University finished its first spring tournament Monday tied for fourth at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Red Wolves started the final round tied for seventh place but leaped three places Monday and finished tied with Northern Illinois, two strokes behind third-place Elon at 849. Connecticut won the tournament at 834, followed by Eastern Michigan at 841.

Sophomores Joel Wendin and Trent Jones finished tied for 10th place at 211 in the individual standings to lead the Red Wolves. Junior Tanner Napier finished tied for 23rd at 214. Freshman Zan Luka Stirn (216) tied for 33rd, while junior Andrew Huseman was 65th at 224.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville freshman Luke Long of Fayetteville finished tied for 10th at 211.

UCA men fifth in Texas

The University of Central Arkansas men’s team is in fifth place after Monday’s opening two rounds of the Colin Montgomerie-HBU Husky Men’s Spring Invitational in Spring, Texas

The Bears had a 585 (292-293). Louisiana-Monroe leads the tournament with a 578, followed by Stephen F. Austin (582) and Bradley (583).

In the individual standings, Louis Tomlinson is tied for fifth place overall after rounds of 71-71 for a 2-under-par 142. Sophomore Alvaro Carol Estrems is tied for 16th, shooting 70-75 for a 1-over 145.

The final round is set for today.

BASEBALL

ASU’s game canceled

Arkansas State University canceled Tuesday’s game against Missouri State due to the threat of inclement weather. The Red Wolves and Bears will play Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Arkansas State (6-3) won two of three games against Northwestern (La.) State last weekend in Natchitoches, La.

Arkansas Tech’s Wilson earns GAC honor

Arkansas Tech University pitcher Kyle Wilson was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Wilson threw a complete-game shutout, allowing 4 hits while striking out 11 in a 1-0 victory Friday over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The award was Wilson’s second of the season. He pitched a complete-game shutout the previous week against Southwestern Oklahoma State. In his past two starts, he’s given up no runs in 16 innings while allowing 6 hits with 1 walk and 23 strikeouts.

In addition, Brian Ray of the University of Arkansas at Monticello was named player of the week. Ray hit .571 for the week with 1 home run, 6 RBI, and 5 runs scored with a slugging percentage of 1.143.

Ray went 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI against Mississippi College. He went 3 for 4 with 1 run, 1 triple and 3 RBI against Southeastern Oklahoma State. In the final two games against Southeastern, he went 3 for 7 with 2 runs, 2 doubles and 1 RBI.

UAM changes game time

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has moved its game against Harding University on Wednesday to 2 p.m.

The game, originally slated for today, was moved to Wednesday, due to inclement weather expected in the area.