Suspect testifies in rape case

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man took the witness stand Monday and denied raping a woman and cutting off a portion of her leg.

Brian Post, 48, is charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape, and first-degree battery. He has pleaded innocent to the charges. Post is being held in the Benton County jail.

The woman was found May 19, 2015, lying partially clothed on a blood-soaked bed with severe injuries on her leg, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The lower part of the woman's right buttock and the back of her leg appeared to have been cut off almost down to the back of her knee, according to the affidavit.

At his trial Monday, Post was one of the witnesses the defense called after prosecutors rested their case.

The woman said last week that Post repeatedly raped her in May 2015. She also said she believed that she was drugged before being raped. The woman testified that Post cut her leg and caused severe injuries.

Post testified that he had ended a relationship with the woman because of her abuse of prescription drugs. He said the woman's injuries were a mystery to him and that blood splatter found in the home was from an injured dog.

Post said he never forced the woman to have sex.

Metro on 02/28/2017