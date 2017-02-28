Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 11:45 a.m.

Teen robbed at gunpoint while in Little Rock McDonald's drive-thru, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.

A Little Rock teen was robbed a gunpoint early Tuesday while in a vehicle at a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru, police said.

The 19-year-old told officers that she was in her vehicle shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday at the McDonald's at 10501 Stagecoach Road but did not know the restaurant was closed.

A gunman then approached her and placed his weapon on her leg, demanding money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The teen gave the assailant her cellphone and $15 in cash, police said. He then fled.

In the report, the robber was described as a black man in his early 20s, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a long-sleeved red plaid shirt at the time of the robbery, the woman told police.

Officers searched the area but did not find him. No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

