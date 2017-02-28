Home /
Police: Thousands of dollars worth of pipes, wires stolen from Little Rock home
By Emma Pettit
Thousands of dollars worth of wiring and copper pipes were reported stolen from a vacant Little Rock home Monday, authorities said.
An employee of Ditech Financial, a home loan company, went to a house in the 10000 block of Woodbridge Drive in southwest Little Rock to do an inspection, according to a police report.
He noticed the back door appeared to be kicked in, the report said. The $3,000 air conditioning unit and $300 water heater were missing as well as all of the electrical wiring, valued at $4,000, and all of the copper piping, valued at $5,000, he told police.
The employee was not sure how long the home had been vacant.
No suspect was identified on the report.
