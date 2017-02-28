Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Police: Thousands of dollars worth of pipes, wires stolen from Little Rock home

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.

Thousands of dollars worth of wiring and copper pipes were reported stolen from a vacant Little Rock home Monday, authorities said.

An employee of Ditech Financial, a home loan company, went to a house in the 10000 block of Woodbridge Drive in southwest Little Rock to do an inspection, according to a police report.

He noticed the back door appeared to be kicked in, the report said. The $3,000 air conditioning unit and $300 water heater were missing as well as all of the electrical wiring, valued at $4,000, and all of the copper piping, valued at $5,000, he told police.

The employee was not sure how long the home had been vacant.

No suspect was identified on the report.

