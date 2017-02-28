Trump meets with attorneys general ahead of first address to Congress

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with a group of states' attorneys general at the White House.

Trump met with approximately two dozen members of the National Association of Attorneys General, which is comprised of states' top law enforcement officials.

The president posed for a group photo in the East Room and saluted the "great people" posing behind him.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a longtime Trump ally who served on his transition team, stood next to the president and thanked him for his kind words.

She came under scrutiny during the campaign when it was revealed that she accepted a $25,000 donation from the Trump Foundation while investigating the businessman's for-profit Trump University program.

Others in attendance included Lawrence Wasden of Idaho and Chris Carr of Georgia.

The meeting occurred on the same day Trump is set to make his first address to Congress.

Trump's advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.

The White House said Trump has been gathering ideas for the address from the series of listening sessions he's been holding with law enforcement officials, union representatives, coal miners and others.

