3 arrested after central Arkansas tobacco store robbery

Three men were arrested after one of them robbed a tobacco store and then hid out at another man's house, police said.

Jordan Alexander Wheeler, 24, went into the Tobacco Outlet at 3901 E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood on Monday and told the cashier he had a gun, according to an arrest report.

The cashier identified Wheeler as the man who had robbed the store, police said.

Police searching for Wheeler went to a home in the 400 block of Cherrie Avenue in Sherwood, where officers spoke to David Isiah Womack, 25, and Marcell Larron Johnson, 23.

Womack and Johnson told officers Wheeler was not in the house, according to separate arrest reports.

Womack gave investigators permission to search his home, police said, adding Wheeler was later found hiding in a closet in the master bedroom.

Wheeler held “a large roll of cash, a package of schedule II pills, and a burnt foil boat,” the report said.

All three men were arrested around 10 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler also faces a charge of aggravated robbery while Womack and Johnson are each also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Wheeler, Womack and Johnson are being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail.

An April 18 court date has been set for all three men.