Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 7:10 a.m.

UA student reports sexual assault

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 19-year-old student told police she was sexually assaulted at a residence hall on the University of Arkansas campus.

The woman told police Friday about being fondled last month by an 18-year-old student known to her, said Capt. Gary Crain with university police.

She said the man assaulted her during the night of Jan. 20 or early Jan. 21 at the Maple Hill East residence hall, according to a list of reported crimes released Monday by UA police.

"This is a case that will be -- after the investigation is completed -- turned over to the prosecutor for a decision on any charges that might be filed," Crain said.

Metro on 02/28/2017

Print Headline: UA student reports assault

