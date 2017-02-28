Virgina goes small to knock off UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes finished with 13 points and No. 23 Virginia used a small lineup to neutralize No. 5 North Carolina's size in a 53-43 victory Monday night.

Guy connected on 5 three-pointers for Virginia (20-9, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Perrantes hit three, continuing to emerge from a shooting slump that contributed greatly to a four-game losing streak for the Cavaliers.

Joel Berry II scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (25-6, 13-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Cavaliers opened up a 33-23 lead early in the second half, then saw North Carolina score the next six points to pull to within 33-29. But Devon Hall hit two free throws and Guy followed two Tar Heels misses with a three-pointer. After the Tar Heels climbed to within 40-39 with 9:26 left, Perrantes made back-to-back three-pointers for Virginia to put the Cavaliers back in control.

In other men's top 25 games, Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and No. 11 Baylor won its home finale 71-62 over No. 10 West Virginia. Jo Lual-Acuil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-6, 11-6 Big 12), which ended the game with a 30-13 run over the final 9 minutes. Jevon Carter had 18 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (23-7, 11-6).

TOP 25 WOMEN

Collier powers UConn

TAMPA, Fla. -- Napheesa Collier had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 1 Connecticut wrap up another undefeated regular season and extend its NCAA record winning streak to 104 games with a 96-68 rout of South Florida on Monday night.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 16 points and Gabby Williams had 18 for the Huskies (29-0, 16-0 American Athletic).

Ariadna Pujol had 16 points for USF (22-7, 11-5)/

In other women's top 25 games, Alexis Prince scored 24 points to help No. 2 Baylor roll past No. 19 Oklahoma 103-64. Kalani Brown added 15 points for the Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12). Gioya Carter and Maddie Manning had 11 points each for the Sooners (22-8, 13-5). ... Tanaya Atkinson had a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds for No. 25 Temple its its 66-60 victory over Central Florida. Alliya Butts had 20 points for the Owls (23-6, 13-3 American Athletic). Aliyah Gregory scored 19 points for UCF (19-10, 9-7).

