2 masked gunmen rob LR dollar store

Little Rock police were investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Saturday night.

Officers were called about 8:08 p.m. to the business at 4701 W. 65th St., just west of Scott Hamilton Drive. Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said two masked men demanded money at gunpoint, and one of the men shot twice into the ceiling.

The men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, McClanahan said. No injuries were reported.

McClanahan said both robbers were described as black. One wore a red hoodie, and the other wore a blue hoodie.

Metro on 01/01/2017