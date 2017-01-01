39 New Year's revelers slain at club in Turkey

ISTANBUL -- At least one assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding dozens of others in what a Turkish provincial governor described as a terror attack.

Gov. Vasip Sahin of Istanbul province said an attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club about 1:45 a.m. Istanbul time today before entering and firing on people partying inside. The crowd was estimated around 600. Sahin described only one gunman, and he declined to speculate on who may have carried out the attack.

"Unfortunately [he] rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

But the Hurriyet news website said three attackers in Santa costumes had opened fire at the security staff at the gate before storming into the club. NTV, a Turkish network, said police were still searching for the attackers.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that of the victims who had been identified, 16 were foreigners. He did not provide any information on their countries. Soylu said 69 people were being treated at hospitals.

Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus Strait to escape the attack, NTV reported.

Sinem Uyanik was inside the club with her husband, who was wounded in the attack.

"Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Etfal hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out. It was frightening." Her husband was not in serious condition despite sustaining three wounds.

Police with riot gear and machine guns, backed up by armored vehicles, blocked the area close to the Reina nightclub, one of the most popular night spots in Istanbul. Television footage showed dozens of ambulances rushing to the scene and people fleeing, some walking with difficulty, arm in arm. Some were taking the wounded to Istanbul hospitals.

A wounded man on a stretcher told the independent Turkish news agency DHA that the attackers had "put a bullet to the head of anyone alive."

The White House condemned what it called a "horrific terrorist attack" and offered U.S. help to Turkey.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on "innocent revelers" celebrating New Year's shows the attackers' savagery. He said the U.S. was sending thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.

Price said the U.S. supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.

The club is in a neighborhood on the European side of Istanbul. It's an international travel destination known for its food stalls and vibrant nightlife. The area is a mix of stone, brick and wooden buildings along pedestrian lanes.

The club is also frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and sports stars. The music fell silent as shocked revelers fled the scene.

Several WNBA players, including Essence Carson, Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender of the Los Angeles Sparks, were at a club next door.

Sparks Coach Brian Agler confirmed that Carson had sent him a text message saying that the three players were OK.

Carson had tweeted earlier in the evening that she was "stuck inside of the club because of 'terror' shooting in Istanbul. Praises to the most high."

Istanbul and the Turkish capital, Ankara, were the targets of several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels. Those attacks killed more than 180 people.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag vowed that Turkey would press ahead with its fight against violent groups. Turkey is still recovering from a failed coup attempt that began July 15 and killed at least 265 people.

"Turkey will continue its determined and effective combat to root out terror," Bozdag said on Twitter.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeynep Bilginsoy, Dusan Stojanovic, Mehmet Guzel and Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press; and by Safak Timur, Christopher Mele, Kenneth R. Rosen and an employee of The New York Times.

