55 debutantes step out at Alpha Phi Alpha ball

Young women in frothy white ballgowns, pearls and satin opera-length gloves made their debut Dec. 17 in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center. The Debutante Ball for the 55 high school seniors was presented by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation and the Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

After the debutantes were presented and took their bows, they waltzed with their presenters and then their escorts. After a dinner -- with musical entertainment by William Staggers -- was a program that included scholarship presentations and the crowning of Miss Pi Lambda, Michaela Malone. First and second runnersup were Nia Myton and Nia Jackson, respectively.

Reginald Jackson is president of the chapter and the Rev. Ken Martin was event chairman.

This year's class of debutantes includes Mariah Adams, daughter of Michael and Wyndolyn Adams, eStem High; Taylor Avery, daughter of Gomez and Takeesha Avery, North Little Rock High; Nicole Barnes, daughter of Keith and Nicki Barnes, Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High; Heaven Boone, daughter of Antonio and Stephanie Boone, Pulaski Academy; Alyssa Bradford, daughter of Alyson Bradford-White and Patrick White, White Hall High; Ehryn Brooks, daughter of Henry and Dr. Arnetha Brooks, J.A. Fair High; Zoei Campbell, daughter of Shawn Campbell Sr. and Tawanna Campbell, Little Rock Central High; Brianna Carlock, daughter of Maurice and Kendra Carlock, Maumelle High; Kya Cherry, daughter of John and Kara Cherry, Parkview; Gabrielle Davis, daughter of Lawrence and Rosaland Davis, Little Rock Christian Academy; Mya Fisher, daughter of Melvin and Dora Fisher, J.A. Fair;

Others are Ravynn Franks, daughter of Roshaunda and James Franks, Central; Diamond Gardner, daughter of Jason Gardner and Cetona Hersey, Conway High; Khia Gordon, daughter of Dan and Jimmie Weatherby, Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High; Kariba Harmon, daughter of Latosha Ware, Maumelle; Makaylah Harris, daughter of Courtney Harris and Amy Dunn, J.A. Fair; Sakiya Hearns, daughter of Loretta Hearns, Central; Jada Henry, daughter of Christopher and Pamela Henry, Central; Trinity Hester, daughter of Trellis Hester and Bobbie Hester (grandmother), Central; Tara Isom, daughter of Rickey Isom and Terri Ingram, Joe T. Robinson High; Kailah Jackson (not pictured), daughter of Sylvester and Ashia Jackson, Central; Nia Jackson, daughter of Myron and Stephanie Jackson, Central;

The class also includes Emani James, daughter of Anchie Archie and Evelyn Jones, Parkview; Mimi Johnson, daughter of David and Yolonda Johnson, Episcopal Collegiate School; Traci Jones, daughter of Ardren and Beverly Jones, Central; Meisha Kimbrough, daughter of Herbert and Lameice Kimbrough, Parkview; Lauren King, daughter of John and Wanda King, Central; Taylor King, daughter of Tangie Alexander and Algie King, Parkview; Kennedi Lawson, daughter of Terry and Kimberly Lawson, Parkview; Michaela Malone, daughter of Jerry Malone and Renae Hudson, Sylvan Hills High; Diamond Maxfield, daughter of Darold and Rosita Maxfield, North Little Rock High; Robyn McCarley, daughter of Leonard and Jacqueline Hawkins, Maumelle; Camira Montgomery, daughter of Angela Dailey and Cedrich Montgomery, John L. McClellan High; Kannon Moore, daughter of George and Tiffany Moore, Maumelle;

Other debutantes are Zoie Moore, daughter of Eugene and Erica Moore, Central; Genesis Morgan, daughter of Teresa Washington-Pettus, Central; Nia Myton, daughter of Clausey and Debra Myton, Central; Kariba Patrick, daughter of Marcus and Deshonda Jordan, Central; Jasia Porchay, daughter of Jack Kearney and Jacquelyn Porchay, Parkview; Jaira Porter, daughter of Rodney and Mary Porter, Pulaski Academy; Ja'nae Raglin, daughter of Monica Walker, Central; Taylor Rolfe, daughter of Lott and Terry Rolfe, Maumelle; Ka'Bria Ruth, daughter of Kia Jordan, Central; Morgan Scoggins, daughter of Neal and Melinda Scoggins, Central; Katelyn Slater, daughter of Michael and Kimberly Chandler, J.A. Fair; Nakiya Smith, daughter of Marc and Jaime Fossett, Sylvan Hills; Chinara Starlard, daughter of Willard and Doris Starlard, Parkview;

Additional debutantes are Alexus Summons, daughter of Eursel Summons, Parkview; Katlyn Walker, daughter of Dr. Lee Walker and Dr. Pretrescia Walker, Pulaski Academy; Stephanie Washington, daughter of Oscar and Doris Washington, Parkview; Makynzi Watson-Williams, daughter of Kimberly Watson-Dickerson and Elmire Williams II, Parkview; Seandrea Williams, daughter of DeSean and Beneta Williams, Parkview; Robyn Winston, daughter of Khristi Maxwell, Central; Kennedy Yancy, daughter of Harold and Marika Yancy, eStem; Daelyn Young, daughter of Gibion and Chave' Young, Bryant High.

High Profile on 01/01/2017