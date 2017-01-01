Arkansas police investigating triple shooting

Authorities in Fort Smith are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Sunday.

Fort Smith Police Department Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said in a statement that a 38-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man and a 33-year-old man each suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening. All three were being treated at a local hospital, he added.

The victims were located at an address in the 500 block of North 10th Street.

No arrests have been made and the shooter is described only as a "tall slender black male" with an afro, Grubbs wrote.

No information on the motive has been released.