The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 701 S. Scott St., residence, Shiela Rondeau, 2 p.m. Dec. 23, cash totaling $120, property valued at $1,302.

72202

• 1306 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., residence, Carl Jones, 12:51 a.m. Dec. 21, property value unknown.

• 1728 E. 21st St., residence, Courtney Turner, 6 p.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $290.

72204

• 9600 W. 36th St., business, Antwanette Humprey, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, cash totaling $25, property valued at $450.

• 11515 David O Dodd Rd., residence, Jody Niederberger, 9 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $750.

• 10 Maryton Park Cove, residence, Joyce Carroll, noon Dec. 20, property valued at $1,100.

• 2001 Singleton Court, residence, Monica Tucker, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,651.

• 1312 S. Taylor St., residence, Darrel Briley, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $101.

• 3 Berkshire Dr., residence, Eric Watson, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $780.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Yvonne Tyson, 11 p.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $300.

• 3309 W. Capitol Ave., residence, Anieta Rucker, 3:41 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $3,400.

• 8905 Morris Manor Dr., residence, Dorothy Downs, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 20, cash total unknown.

• 123 Pryor St., residence, Eleanor Jones, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20, property value unknown.

• 1900 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Anisha Goner, 5 p.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,132.

• 1400 S. Monroe St., residence, Rashanee Brown, 8 a.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $351.

• 2919 W. Markham St., business, Chad Avants, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 22, cash totaling $1,000, property value unknown.

• 10218 Raymond Dr., residence, Michael Womack, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $1,500.

72206

• 6901 Lindsey Rd., business, Charles Bone, 12:01 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $3,000.

• 6710 Fourche Dam Pike, residence, Phillip Isgrig, 7 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $2,350.

• 1320 W. 23rd St., residence, Don Hood, 5 p.m. Dec. 20, property value unknown.

• 9 Red Apple Cove, residence, Tiffany White, 9 a.m. Dec. 21, cash totaling $600, property valued at $514.

• 2500 S. Arch St., business, Maher Bishara, 1:44 a.m. Dec. 23, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $1,000.

72207

• 1810 N. McKinley St., residence, Connie Carbary, 1:34 a.m. Dec. 24, property valued at $41.

72209

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Dwight Page, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $5,925.

• 9100 Loetscher Lane, residence, Harvey Langford, 3 p.m. Dec. 17, property valued at $301.

• 31 Althea Circle, residence, Britney Valley, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $9,500.

• 7520 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Aziz Farishta, 3 a.m. Dec. 21, cash totaling $300, property valued at $520.

• 5400 Young Rd., residence, Annette Oliver, 9:01 p.m. Dec. 21, property value unknown.

• 6 Dellwood Dr., residence, Matthew Dawson, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 22, property valued at $471.

• 5611 W. 59th St., residence, Seandra Johnson, 12:01 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $599.

• 11 Nantucket Circle, residence, Ruth Jordan, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $101.

• 25 Hatfield Dr., residence, Dana McCoy, 2:09 p.m. Dec. 24, property value unknown.

72210

• 41 Eagle Nest Court, residence, Josephine Walker, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20, property value unknown.

72211

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Samatha Martinez, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 19, cash totaling $1, property valued at $150.

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Quintyn Seals, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $1,401.

• 512 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Amanda Willis, 11:22 p.m. Dec. 19, property value unknown.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Lucretcia Rosales, 5:35 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,601.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Luther Williams, 6:35 a.m. Dec. 20, property value unknown.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Andrew Long, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $626.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Craig Rich, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $2,576.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Rd., residence, Robert Thorton, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23, property valued at $32.

• 4710 Sam Peck Rd., residence, David Suits, 9 a.m. Dec. 23, cash totaling $10.

• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Brandon Maddox, 1:34 p.m. Dec. 23, property value unknown.

• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Dariane Mull, 8:07 p.m. Dec. 23, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1301 Gregory St., business, unknown, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,430.

• 2203 Fendley Dr., residence, Armando Gulley, 7:36 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $400.

• 2715 Railroad Ave., residence, Bobby Weeks, 7 a.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $407.

• 622 E. 19th St., Apt. 66, residence, Chanell Williams, 7:20 a.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $1,450.

• 1008 Crest Rd., residence, Ruby Wilkerson, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $500.

72116

• 7301 Comanche Dr., residence, Jose Aranda, 8 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $300.

• 5100 Summertree Dr., Apt. A13, residence, Shjiro Tims, noon Dec. 14, cash totaling $100, property valued at $660.

72117

• 1624 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 4 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $15,000.

• 604 Dorothy Dr., residence, Frederick Robinson Jr., 4 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $50.

• 617 Gordon St., residence, Abren Williams, 1 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $300.

• 4405 E. 46th St., Apt. 22, residence, Daniel Dodson, 6:35 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $801.

• 4409 E. 46th St., Apt. 23, residence, Chadwick Eddy, 7:15 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $1,698.

• 4437 E. 46th St., Apt. 6, residence, Vicki Jones, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 12, cash totaling $50, property valued at $5,030.

• 4409 E. 46th St., Apt. 9, residence, Philip Rucker, 8 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $500.

72118

• 4518 N. Orange St., residence, Rachael Haynes, 3 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $700.

• 5001 Camp Robinson Rd., business, unknown, 3:52 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $2,020.

• 4801 Crystal Hill Rd., business, unknown, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $4,000.

• 4914 N. Sycamore St., residence, Chynna Randle, 11 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $500.

Metro on 01/01/2017