Distinguished grads

The annual Christmas Gala of 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock was held Dec. 15 at the Doubletree Hotel.

After dinner, the service organization presented the fifth graduating class of the chapter's 100 Academy. The Academy provides young men between the ages of 13-17 with guidance and education from chapter members during an eight-week program. Dressed in suits given to them by the chapter, the youths were each presented diplomas and $50.

Peer mentors, former graduates who return to assist with the program, were also honored. Alexander Carter was named as Peer Mentor of the Year. Also, a Community Partner award was presented to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's ROTC, which was accepted by Lt. Col. Willette L. Alston-Williams.

Outgoing president John W. Miller Jr., who served for five years, was surprised by the chapter with an official 100 Black Men blazer presented to him by incoming president Muskie Harris. The liner of the jacket had a piece of fabric embroidered with the name of every member and the words "We've got your back" sewn inside.

After remarks and acknowledgements by Miller, there was music by Rod Cummings and Friends. Presenting sponsor for the event, which had around 350 guests, was Northwestern Mutual.

In addition to the 100 Academy, 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock is involved in literacy and character development programs at Stephens and Romine elementary schools, has a community partnership with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and recently established a 100 Scholars scholarship.

High Profile on 01/01/2017