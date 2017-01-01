Harden's big night catapults Houston

HOUSTON -- James Harden had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds for his second consecutive triple-double, and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed New York Knicks 129-122 on Saturday night.

Harden set career highs for points and three-pointers with nine, and matched his career best for assists. He passed his previous career best of 51 points on a three-pointer with 1:16 left, leading to a standing ovation.

The Knicks got within three several times in the fourth quarter, with the last time coming on a layup by Joakim Noah with about four minutes left. Harden responded to Noah's basket with three free throws before dishing to Ryan Anderson for a three-pointer that made it 119-111.

Another three by Anderson with less than two minutes left extended the lead to 124-113.

Harden, who had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday night's 140-116 victory against the Clippers, completed his eighth triple-double this season when he grabbed his 10th rebound with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

It was his 17th career triple-double and his fourth career 50-point game.

The Knicks played without starters Kristaps Porzingis (sore Achilles tendon) and Courtney Lee (sore right wrist) due to injuries. They lost another one at halftime when Carmelo Anthony was sidelined by a sore left knee. He had seven points in the first half.

Anderson added 25 points for the Rockets, who have won four in a row.

Brandon Jennings had a season-high 32 points for New York, which has dropped four consecutive.

THUNDER 114, CLIPPERS 88

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Westbrook played just 28 minutes as Oklahoma City put away Los Angeles with a big first half. Enes Kanter had 23 points and 8 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points.

The Clippers played without Chris Paul, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Blake Griffin, who is recovering from right knee surgery. Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights each had 18 points, and Austin Rivers finished with 14 on 3-for-11 shooting.

Oladipo and Kanter each had nine points in the first quarter as Oklahoma City jumped out to a 33-12 lead.

Alex Abrines made a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, giving the Thunder a 69-40 lead at the break.

Sports on 01/01/2017