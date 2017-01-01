Hot Springs Coterie fete introduces 11 debutantes

The Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 11 young women to society Dec. 17 at the 71st annual Red Rose Charity Ball at the Arlington Hotel. The Crystal Ballroom was decorated with hundreds of red roses that provided a backdrop for the presentation. Throughout the year the debutantes participate in community service and help raise money for Our Promise Cancer Resources, a local nonprofit agency that provides assistance to cancer patients and their families.

They were introduced by master of ceremonies Forrest Spicher. Music was by the Clyde Pound Trio during the presentation. Afterward, there was a reception and dance with music by Tragikly White.

Making their debut were: Katelyn Michelle Bondhus, daughter of Misti and Col. John Bondhus, University of Central Arkansas' Norbert O. Schedler Honors College, Conway; Ashlee Lane Burgess, daughter of Deena Burgess and the late William F. Burgess, UCA; Madison Elizabeth Capps, daughter of Lori and Robert Bullen Jr., University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Anna Catherine Carter, daughter of Kim and Terry Carter, UCA; Brittany Elizabeth Dooley, daughter of Karen and George Dooley, National Park College in Hot Springs; Lauren Nicole Irwin, daughter of Rhonda and Steven Irwin, National Park College; Shelby Bryce Powell, daughter of Cindy and Forrest Powell, Lyon College, Batesville; Kandis Brooke Price, daughter of Tonya Price, Henderson State University, Arkadelphia; Sophie Elizabeth Rudder, daughter of Dr. Katherine Hurst and Dr. James Rudder, St. Louis (Mo.) University; Caroline Cate Skinner, daughter of Caroline and John Skinner, UA; and Elizabeth Suzanne Snider, daughter of Amy and Robert Snider, National Park College.

High Profile on 01/01/2017