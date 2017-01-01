New U.N. chief stepping into job

UNITED NATIONS -- Antonio Guterres takes the reins of the United Nations today, promising to be a "bridge-builder" in a time when the U.S. president-elect has talked of moving away from multilateral agreements.

The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief told reporters after being sworn in as secretary-general on Dec. 12 that he will engage all governments -- "and, of course, also with the next government of the United States" -- and show his willingness to cooperate on "the enormous challenges that we'll be facing together."

U.S. support for the U.N. matters because the U.S. is a veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council. The nation pays 22 percent of the U.N.'s regular budget and 25 percent of its peacekeeping budget.

Immediately after the U.S. allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Dec. 23, Trump warned in a tweet: "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th," the day he takes office.

Trump followed up three days later with another tweet questioning the U.N.'s effectiveness. "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

Guterres has made clear that his top priority will be preventing crises and promoting peace. In his acceptance speech for the U.N.'s top job, Guterres said he envisioned the post as being "a convener, a mediator, a bridge-builder and an honest broker to help find solutions that benefit everyone involved."

He has said there is enormous difficulty in solving conflicts, a lack of capacity in the international community to prevent conflicts, and the need to develop "the diplomacy for peace," on which he plans to focus.

Guterres has said he will strive to deal with the inequalities that globalization and technological progress have helped deepen, creating joblessness and despair, especially among young people.

"Today's paradox is that despite greater connectivity, societies are becoming more fragmented. More and more people live within their own bubbles, unable to appreciate their links with the whole human family," he said after he was sworn in.

Guterres said the values enshrined in the U.N. Charter that should define the world that today's children inherit -- peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance and solidarity -- are threatened, "most often by fear."

"Our duty to the peoples we serve is to work together to move from fear of each other, to trust in each other, trust in the values that bind us, and trust in the institutions that serve and protect us," he said. "My contribution to the United Nations will be aimed at inspiring that trust."

In an interview during his campaign for the U.N. post, Guterres said the secretary-general should "act with humility to try to create the conditions for member states that are the crucial actors in any process to be able to come together and to overcome their differences."

Guterres also wants to make the United Nations "nimble, efficient and effective." He said "it must focus more on delivery and less on process, more on people and less on bureaucracy," and ensure that the more than 85,000 U.N. staff members working in 180 countries are being used effectively.

Ban's tenure

Guterres won the U.N.'s top job after receiving high marks from almost every diplomat for his performance in the first-ever question-and-answer sessions in the General Assembly for the 13 candidates vying to replace Ban Ki-moon, whose second five-year term wrapped up at the end of the year.

Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister who grew up during the Korean War, made climate change a top priority. During his second term, his campaign for a new global climate deal culminated in the December 2015 Paris agreement. He got all 193 member states to agree on 17 new U.N. goals and 169 targets to combat poverty, achieve gender equality, protect the environment and ensure good governance by 2030. He called early on for an end to the Syrian conflict, and he strongly backed gay rights despite opposition from many countries.

But Ban also faced criticism for not speaking out against human-rights abuses in China and Russia. In his second term, the U.N.'s handling of the cholera epidemic in Haiti and its failure to deal effectively with sexual abuse by U.N. peacekeepers in Central African Republic and elsewhere were widely criticized.

While he has seen collective action improve millions of lives, Ban expressed frustration at the failure to end Syria's war, now in its sixth year, and conflicts in South Sudan, Yemen, Central African Republic and Congo.

In rare criticism of world leaders, Ban blamed unnamed presidents, prime ministers and monarchs for the turmoil in the world today -- and expressed disappointment that many care more about retaining power than improving their people's lives. He singled out Syria, saying he can't understand why that nation is being held hostage to "the destiny" of one man, Bashar Assad.

Even after leaving the U.N., Ban said he will keep urging new and long-standing leaders to embrace the "pre-eminent 21st-century fact" -- that "international cooperation remains the path to a more peaceful and prosperous world" -- and to demonstrate "compassionate leadership."

John Bolton, a conservative Republican who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. when Ban was selected to be secretary-general, said President George W. Bush's administration supported Ban because "we wanted someone who would do what the member governments wanted."

"I think Ban Ki-moon lived up to our expectations, which is not to say I agreed with every position he took on climate change and things like that," Bolton told The Associated Press.

Bolton said Guterres would be well-advised "especially given the incoming Trump administration" to follow Ban's model of leadership. If Guterres emulates Ban's predecessor, Kofi Annan, and tries to be the world's top diplomat, "I think especially in the Trump administration, he would run into big trouble very quickly," Bolton said.

A Section on 01/01/2017