Like it is
New year won't ease sting of Belk Bowl loss
By Wally Hall
This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Early Friday morning at Gate 24 at the Charlotte, N.C., airport, none of the Arkansas Razorback fans wanted to talk about the loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.
Friday night at a Little Rock pizzeria, this was the conversation between yours truly and three acquaintances who were already there:
"You were there, right?" they asked.
"Yes."
"Don't want to talk about it." they said.
"Agree."
The colossal fall from a 24-0 Razorbacks lead to a 35-24 loss will be talked to death in the next few weeks, maybe months. It will continue to be written about and reported on, but this is a day to take a break and think about 2017, so here are a few predictions and resolutions.
Prediction: Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long will meet privately with Coach Bret Bielema about the direction of the football program. That is Long's job. He's probably not going to personally fire anyone, but he's the man paid to ask tough questions and demand answers.
Prediction: Selling the new million-dollar suites that are part of the expansion of Reynolds Razorback Stadium is harder after Thursday. Raising money for the Razorback Foundation will be more difficult, as well.
Resolution: This one is personal and a daily prayer. To be a better person.
Prediction: On March 3, during the induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, one sports reporter will cry. He'll fight it, but it will happen.
Resolution: To try not to cry at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction.
Prediction: The event March 24 in Hot Springs, The Fifth Season celebrating the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, will be a very tough ticket to get.
Prediction: There may be a metaphor about a young lawyer costing a client thousands of dollars in attorneys fees. Yes, it sounds a lot like malpractice, but it will be sporty somehow.
Resolution: To continue the 38-year practice of answering 99 percent of all mail. The 1 percent know who they are and why they don't get a response.
Prediction: The New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl.
Prediction: The Dallas Cowboys will continue to take a little luck (drafting Dak Prescott in the fourth round) and build a foundation good enough to compete for the Super Bowl for the next few years. It wasn't luck that got Ezekiel Elliott drafted in the first round; that was just smart.
Resolution: After reading the Charlotte Observer almost every day last week, to continue to work hard to put out a great sports section. People who travel see it. The Observer is now a total of two sections, and sports is the second one.
Prediction: Next fall, Alabama will not be a unanimous pick to win the SEC in football, but it will be in the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year.
Prediction: Christyn Williams, a junior at Central Arkansas Christian, will become the most widely recruited basketball player the state has had. She's already got offers from UConn, Baylor, Arkansas and dozens of others.
Prediction: Both times Arkansas State and UALR meet in basketball, men and women, will be great games and worth the price of admission.
Prediction: Conversations about LSU football Coach Ed Orgeron's accent will turn to talk about how hard he works and how much his players love him. He will come close to building a fence around Louisiana when it comes to recruiting.
Prediction: Razorbacks fans will not get over the loss to Virginia Tech easily. And on another note, if a player apologizes for his actions, the statement should include two words: "I'm sorry."
Sports on 01/01/2017
Print Headline: New year won't ease sting of Belk Bowl loss
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New year won't ease sting of Belk Bowl loss
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Maumellehog59 says... January 1, 2017 at 7:13 a.m.
Perhaps if coach quits the reality TV stuff on YouTube and Jeff Long spends more time on his own mess here instead of the College Football Rules Committee, maybe somebody will keep their eye on the ball at UA. Two straight complete collapses to end the season is not acceptable in any D1 program, much less the SEC West. Bielema lost a chunk of the fan base yesterday - permanently. Other fans are still inclined to be supportive but are just tired of him running his mouth. Bret is more of a talker than a doer.
( permalink | suggest removal )
jdh2015 says... January 1, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.
Start with Long, and drain the swamp. In both, football and basketball. From top to bottom!
Both programs are a disaster for everyone, except coaches with huge salaries and buyouts.
Pathetic and embarrassing is how I feel about both programs.
( permalink | suggest removal )
eaglescout says... January 1, 2017 at 9:35 a.m.
The last sentence of the article was the exact thing that I have noticed with people these days and brought to light with the former Razorback athletes career closing stunts. So often people make "statements" but never include the two words "I'm sorry". Lets' all do our best to prevent instances that require an apology but if necessary, try to include those two words that could help the acceptance of the apology. New Year Resolution maybe?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.