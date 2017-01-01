NLR's new alderman aims to be listener first

For his first political campaign, newly elected North Little Rock Alderman Ron Harris went at it the "old-fashioned way," he recalled recently. He walked neighborhoods, knocked on doors and showed up at events to allow Ward 3 residents to get to know him.

Harris, a member of the city's Planning Commission, defeated former Alderman John Parker in the November general election for the open Ward 3 position. He is to be sworn in with other city elected officials today at North Little Rock City Hall.

"Now I'm kind of getting to know them," Harris, 61, said about ward residents during an interview in a downtown restaurant. "I've been to [neighborhood meetings] in Amboy and in Levy. I'm getting to meet and know more people."

Harris, co-owner and vice president at Summerwood Inc. custom homebuilders with his wife, Vikki, isn't a stranger to working with residents or helping with certain problems. Retired after 37 years with Entergy Arkansas Inc., Harris was an account manager and customer service manager, answering utility customers' (and city officials') concerns during power failures in a service area that included North Little Rock, Sherwood and Maumelle.

There's not a type of call he hasn't had to handle, Harris has said. But as a ward alderman, the personal connection is going to have to be even stronger. That's a big reason Harris set out to see as many potential voters as he could during his campaign.

"I'm just glad I campaigned the way I did and knocked on the doors and did it the old-fashioned way of getting to know your area," Harris said. "It would have been easy for me to let up. But I had a lot of support. That really made me campaign more."

Outgoing Alderman Bruce Foutch has been helping with that connection, talking up Harris to the constituents he has worked for and with since winning a special election in early 2011 and being re-elected in November 2012.

Foutch said he sought out Harris and encouraged him to run for the Ward 3 seat. Foutch announced in the spring that he wouldn't run for re-election because of health issues.

"I've been at the neighborhood group meetings and things like that, and I told those folks what we thought of him and hoped they would help him out and vote for him [and] that he's a really good guy," Foutch said of Harris. "He's meeting a lot of people and getting around in the community. You don't have any choice but to see the things needing work or needing attention in the community."

Foutch's exit is the first change in the North Little Rock council since Mayor Joe Smith took office Jan. 1, 2013. Smith had the same eight aldermen during his first four-year term. Smith was re-elected without opposition to a second term in November. The mayor will be among those to be sworn in for a new term today.

Smith, a former neighbor of Harris', said he believes Harris will fit well with the other aldermen.

"He really fits the mold of what we have right now on the council," Smith said. "He's exactly what a mayor wants from a City Council member: an alderman who will do their homework, study the issues and be informed when making a decision."

Harris said he hopes to learn from such an experienced council and that he doesn't plan to just jump in and try to stir things up. He started attending council meetings during his campaign.

"I've been listening to the process, listening to the mayor," Harris said. "I will need to review my Robert's Rules of Order."

Harris said he has some ideas. "But I'm content on observing. I've spent a lot of time reviewing the [$66.3 million] city budget. That's a lot of money. I don't think the average citizen realizes how much that is."

Harris' business experience as a homebuilder and his career with the electric utility should be an asset for his ability to grasp issues and to help the council manage the city-owned North Little Rock Electric Department, Foutch and Smith said.

"He's got a strong business background," Foutch said. "Also, while with Entergy he was dealing with the public, having worked in public relations while he was there."

The City Council serves as the city Electric Department's board of directors, with the mayor as its chief executive officer, Smith said. Adding someone with Harris' utility background will prove valuable in overseeing a department that has its own $87 million annual budget, he said.

"Our Electric Department is a huge asset to our city," Smith said. "Having someone with his experience in utilities is very valuable in helping us make decisions regarding the Electric Department. To get someone on the board that has that kind of experience adds to my confidence in the decision-making."

Harris called the city's utility "well managed and well respected."

"I am hoping that my experience can pay off there," he said. "I hope I can contribute with some expertise on matters."

