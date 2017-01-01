Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 01, 2017, 11 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: Jeep overturns on downtown Little Rock off-ramp

By Stephen B. Thornton

This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Tow truck driver Nathan Seib, with East End Towing, stretches a chain and hook as he prepares to right a Jeep which overturned on the Cantrell Road off ramp of I-30 eastbound during rainy conditions Saturday in downtown Little Rock.

