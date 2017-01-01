PHOTO: Jeep overturns on downtown Little Rock off-ramp

ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen B. Thornton
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
Tow truck driver Nathan Seib, with East End Towing, stretches a chain and hook as he prepares to right a Jeep which overturned on the Cantrell Road off ramp of I-30 eastbound during rainy conditions Saturday in downtown Little Rock.
