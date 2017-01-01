Red Wolves find winning form at home

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State hadn't played at home in a month and hadn't won a game in two weeks.

A return to the Convocation Center on Saturday was what the Red Wolves needed.

Rashad Lindsey had 27 points, Donte Thomas added 12, and Devin Carter scored 10 to help ASU hold on in a 74-71 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in its Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lindsey's season-high came on 11-of-16 shooting. He also made 1 of 2 three-pointers and 4 of 7 free throws.

"He was more patient coming off ball screens, and when he went and attacked he went with purpose," ASU Coach Grant McCasland said. "That's the Rashad we knew would turn the corner."

ASU (10-4, 1-0 Sun Belt), which closed its nonconference season with losses at Alabama and at Minnesota, led Louisiana-Lafayette 38-31 at halftime and 43-33 after a Lindsey free throw two minutes into the second half.

But Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4, 0-1), the Sun Belt's top scoring offense, went on a 15-3 run to to take a 48-46 lead, then led 64-63 on a P.J. Hardy three-pointer with 6:21 left. A Tamas Bruce free throw tied the game at 64-64 on the next possession, then ASU took the lead back on a Lindsey jumper with 5:25 left.

The Ragin' Cajuns tied the game twice, at 66-66 with 5:15 left and 69-69 with 4:18 left, but the Red Wolves answered each time. The last came on a C.J. Foster three-pointer to make it 72-69 with 3:55 left, and the Red Wolves didn't trail again.

Louisiana-Lafayette had the ball with a chance to tie the game, but Bryce Washington missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Ragin' Cajuns were held without a point in the final 3:27 while missing their last five shots.

"They're really hard to guard," McCasland said. "I thought our guys did a good job tonight competing defensively consistently for 40 minutes. It really showed up down the stretch."

ASU shot 55.8 percent, the eighth time this season its shot better than 50 percent, while making 5 of 11 three-pointers.

Louisiana-Lafayette was held to 40.0 percent shooting while making 9 of 22 three-pointers.

Justin Miller led Louisiana-Lafayette with 16 points, while Jay Wright had 13 and Washington had 12.

The Ragin' Cajuns took an early 12-5 lead, but Deven Simms made a three for ASU to spark a 10-0 run capped by a Lindsey three to make it 15-12. ASU then closed the half on a 7-1 spurt to take a 38-31 lead.

McCasland was pleased with the overall defensive effort. The Red Wolves held Louisiana-Lafayette to 15 points below its average.

"We knew the more time we would keep them on defense, the better it would be for us," he said. "Let's make them guard longer, and let's not give them opportunities on offense."

