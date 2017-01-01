Trump still not sold on Russian link to hacking

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.

Trump rarely uses email or computers, despite his frequent tweeting.

"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," Trump told reporters during his annual New Year's Eve bash. "Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe."

Trump has repeatedly cast aside allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the presidential election through hacking. President Barack Obama ordered sanctions on Russian spy agencies last week, closed two Russian compounds and expelled 35 diplomats the U.S. said were really spies. The Russian government has denied the allegations.

Trump plans to meet with intelligence officials in coming days to learn more about the allegations. He said he wants U.S. officials "to be sure because it's a pretty serious charge." He pointed to intelligence failures over the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq before the U.S. invasion, and declared himself an expert in the area.

"I know a lot about hacking," he said, "and hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else."

He added, cryptically, that he also knows "things that other people don't know. And so they cannot be sure of the situation."

Asked what he knows, he said: "You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday."

Trump made the comments during at his Mar-a-Lago club.