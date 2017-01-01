U.S. reporter held 3 days in Turkey

ISTANBUL — A reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Turkey was detained, barred access to a lawyer and threatened with deportation, the newspaper said Saturday, adding to the growing number of journalists arrested and detained in an already harsh government crackdown on press freedom.

Reporter Dion Nissenbaum, a 49-year-old U.S. citizen, was taken from his home in Istanbul on Tuesday evening, after which he was held in a detention facility for nearly three days, the newspaper said. He was not allowed to contact his family, nor did he have access to a lawyer.

Nissenbaum was released Friday morning and left Turkey for the United States on Saturday.

His detention is believed to be linked to a government ban on posting or publishing images from a video that the Islamic State extremist group released last month.

A Turkish official declined a request for comment on Nissenbaum’s detention, and it was unclear Saturday why authorities accused him of violating the ban.

According to global press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, 81 journalists are currently imprisoned in Turkey.