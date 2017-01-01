Week 17 capsules

All times Central

Cowboys at Eagles

Noon, Fox

LINE — Eagles by 5½

SERIES — Cowboys lead 65-50; Cowboys beat Eagles 29-23 OT, Oct. 30, 2016

COWBOYS TO WATCH QB Dak Prescott’s 13 victories are tied for most by a rookie QB in NFL history with the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger. … TE Jason Witten (1,088) needs 7 catches to pass Hall of Famer Tim Brown (1,094) for sixth on career list.

EAGLES TO WATCH QB Carson Wentz ranks second among NFL rookies to Prescott with 3,537 yards passing and 14 TDs. He is 2 completions shy of NFL rookie record (354) set by Sam Bradford in 2010.

FANTASY TIP Eagles WR Jordan Matthews has 26 receptions for 278 yards and 3 TDs in past three meetings with Cowboys. He is a good play.

INJURY REPORT OUT Cowboys CB Morris Claiborne, DT Tyrone Crawford, LB Justin Durant, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DT Terrell McClain, T Tyron Smith, DT Cedric Thornton. DOUBTFUL Eagles G Allen Barbre. QUESTIONABLE Cowboys CB Anthony Brown, G Ronald Leary, RB Darren McFadden, DE Randy Gregory, DE Jack Crawford, LB Sean Lee; Eagles LB Jordan Hicks, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Marvin Kendricks, WR Jordan Matthews.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(2) 155.1 RUSH 113.3 (10)

(19) 233.7 PASS 223.5 (25)

(4) 388.8 YARDS 336.8 (21)

(4) 27.2 POINTS 22.7 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(1) 81.5 RUSH 105.5 (19)

(27) 262.3 PASS 247.1 (18)

(12) 343.8 YARDS 352.6 (18)

(4) 18.6 POINTS 21.2 (12)

Patriots at Dolphins

Noon, CBS

LINE — Patriots by 9½

SERIES — Dolphins lead 53-49; Patriots beat Dolphins 31-24, Sept. 18, 2016

PATRIOTS TO WATCH Coach Bill Belichick’s team would clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a victory. … QB Tom Brady has 61,306 yards passing and needs 56 to surpass former Miami QB and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fourth place on career list. DOLPHINS TO WATCH QB Matt Moore has 6 TD passes in 2 starts since replacing injured Ryan Tannehill. … Last week, RB Jay Ajayi became the fourth NFL player to have three 200-yard rushing games in a season, joining O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Tiki Barber.

FANTASY TIP Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount could have big game against Dolphins’ shaky run defense and already leads NFL with 17 TDs rushing.

INJURY REPORT OUT Patriots WR Danny Amendola, CB Cyrus Jones; Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill. DOUBTFUL Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell; Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins, CB Byron Maxwell. QUESTIONABLE Patriots TE Martellus Bennett, QB Tom Brady, LB Donta Hightower, WR Matthew Slater; Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi, LB Spencer Paysinger, DE Mario Williams.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(8) 116.8 RUSH 116.6 (9)

(4) 268.8 PASS 219.7 (26)

(5) 385.6 YARDS 336.3 (22)

(5) 27.1 POINTS 23.3 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(3) 89.5 RUSH 141.8 (30)

(14) 240.1 PASS 239.9 (13)

(8) 329.6 YARDS 381.7 (30)

(1) 15.7 POINTS 23.0 (14)

Giants at Redskins

3:25 p.m., Fox

LINE — Redskins by 7½

SERIES — Giants lead 98-67-4; Redskins beat Giants 29-27, Sept. 25, 2016

GIANTS TO WATCH Giants Coach Ben McAdoo said QB Eli Manning and starters will play “the game.” … Rookie RB Paul Perkins had 68 yards rushing last week. REDSKINS TO WATCH Coach Jay Gruden’s team will snatch the final NFC playoff spot with a victory if the Packers and Lions don’t tie. … QB Kirk Cousins ranks second in the NFL with a franchise-record 4,630 yards passing. … WR DeSean Jackson has 100-plus yards receiving in 4 of the past 5 games and is one 60-plus-yard TD away from tying Jerry Rice for the most all-time. FANTASY TIP Other than the Packers and Lions, no team has more to play for than the Redskins this week. Feel safe to play all of their key, healthy players.

INJURY REPORT OUT Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul, S Natneal Berhe; Redskins S Su’a Cravens, T Vinston Painter, CB Quinton Dunbar. QUESTIONABLE Giants TE Jerell Adams, LB B.J. Goodson, CB Janoris Jenkins, CB Coty Sensabaugh; Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan, DE Chris Baker, LB William Compton, RB Robert Kelley, G Spencer Long, LB Trent Murphy, TE Jordan Reed, LB Martrell Spaight.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(29) 83.4 RUSH 110.5 (14)

(17) 247.2 PASS 300.8 (2)

(24) 330.6 YARDS 411.3 (3)

(25) 19.4 POINTS 25.7 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(7) 91.9 RUSH 117.0 (25)

(22) 251.5 PASS 263.9 (28)

(11) 343.4 YARDS 380.9 (29)

(3) 18.3 POINTS 24.3 (22)

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m., CBS

LINE — Broncos by 1½

SERIES — Raiders lead 62-50-2; Raiders beat Broncos 30-20, Nov. 6, 2016

RAIDERS TO WATCH Coach Jack Del Rio’s team clinches the division and a first-round bye with a victory. … QB Matt McGloin starts in place of injured Derek Carr.

BRONCOS TO WATCH OLB Von Miller is second in the league in sacks with 13½. … QBs Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch are expected to split snaps. … WR Demaryius Thomas is 1 catch away from tying Lionel Taylor (543) for thirdmost receptions in team history.

FANTASY TIP Even though McGloin is highly thought of as a backup QB, go with the Broncos’ defense. It was embarrassed in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, and last year’s Super Bowl champions are a prideful bunch.

INJURY REPORT OUT Raiders QB Derek Carr, T Austin Howard; Broncos TE A.J. Derby, S T.J. Ward, LB DeMarcus Ware, CB Kayvon Webster, DE Derek Wolfe. DOUBTFUL Raiders S Karl Joseph. QUESTIONABLE Raiders WR Amari Cooper, WR Michael Crabtree, WR Andre Holmes, DT Stacy McGee, G Kelechi Osemele, RB Jalen Richard, LB Perry Riley, LB Malcolm Smith; Broncos LB Brandon Marshall.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(5) 124.3 RUSH 89.4 (28)

(9) 259.1 PASS 231.9 (20)

(6) 383.4 YARDS 321.3 (27)

(3) 27.3 POINTS 20.6 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(21) 115.9 RUSH 135.2 (29)

(25) 260.9 PASS 187.2 (1)

(27) 376.8 YARDS 322.4 (6)

(19) 24.1 POINTS 19.4 (6)

Packers at Lions

7:30 p.m., NBC

LINE — Packers by 3

SERIES — Packers lead 99-68-7; Packers beat Lions 34-27, Sept. 25, 2016

PACKERS TO WATCH The Packers won last season’s game in Detroit when QB Aaron Rodgers connected with TE Richard Rodgers on a 61-yard TD pass with no time remaining for a 27-23 victory. … Rodgers has thrown for 14 TDs and no INTS in past 6 games, with a passer rating of 118.8. LIONS TO WATCH Coach Jim Caldwell’s team would win the franchise’s first NFC Central title since 1993 with a victory. … QB Matthew Stafford needs 20 yards passing for sixth consecutive season with at least 4,000. … S Glover Quin has 16 INTs since 2013.

FANTASY TIP Lions WR Marvin Jones had 6 catches for 205 yards and 2 TDs at Green Bay earlier this season. He has been quiet the second half of the season, but he is a sleeper in a game that could be high scoring.

INJURY REPORT OUT Packers RB James Starks; Lions RB Theo Riddick. DOUBTFUL Lions C Travis Swanson QUESTIONABLE Packers WR Randall Cobb, LB Jayrone Elliott, CB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Thomas, C Joe Tretter; Lions LB DeAndre Levy, WR Andre Roberts, CB Darius Slay.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. LIONS (RK)

(20) 103.2 RUSH 82.3 (30)

(8) 260.3 PASS 251.9 (14)

(10) 363.5 YARDS 334.2 (23)

(6) 26.7 POINTS 21.5 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(9) 95.9 RUSH 103.2 (17)

(29) 265.1 PASS 245.3 (16)

(20) 361.0 YARDS 348.5 (15)

(22) 24.3 POINTS 21.8 (13)

avens at Bengals

Noon

LINE — Ravens by 1

SERIES — Ravens lead 21-20; Ravens beat Bengals 19-14, Nov. 27, 2016

RAVENS TO WATCH K Justin Tucker made 4 FGs in earlier victory over the Bengals, including 52, 57 and 54 yards in first half. He became ninth player in the NFL with three FGs from 50 yards in a game. … WR Mike Wallace (984 yards, 68 catches) needs 16 yards for his third career 1,000-yard season and 12th for the franchise.

BENGALS TO WATCH QB Andy Dalton needs 314 yards passing to top his club season record of 4,293 in 2013. … LB Karlos Dansby leads the team in tackles with 103 and has 5 passes defended.

FANTASY TIP In 6 career games against the Bengals, Ravens WR Steve Smith has at least 100 yards 4 times, including 186 yards in a game last season. This could be the last game of his career, so expect the Ravens to feed him the ball.

INJURY REPORT OUT Ravens LB Zach Orr, T Richard Wagner; Bengals A.J. Green, T Cedric Ogbuehi DOUBTFUL Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict, TE Tyler Kroft. QUESTIONABLE Ravens T Alexander Lewis; Bengals RB Jeremy Hill.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(26) 92.7 RUSH 107.7 (17)

(11) 255.8 PASS 248.3 (16)

(18) 348.5 YARDS 356.0 (14)

(19) 22.2 POINTS 19.9 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(2) 85.1 RUSH 116.0 (22)

(10) 233.7 PASS 235.8 (11)

(5) 318.9 YARDS 351.8 (17)

(7) 19.6 POINTS 20.3 (11)

Bills at Jets

Noon

LINE — Bills by 3½

SERIES — Bills lead 60-52; Jets beat Bills 37-31, Sept. 15, 2016

BILLS TO WATCH QB EJ Manuel will start in place of Tyrod Taylor. … Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) is 1 of 5 TEs with 50 or more catches and 3 or more TD receptions in each of the past 4 seasons. JETS TO WATCH Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at QB after Bryce Petty tore his left rotator cuff last week. … CB Marcus Williams leads the team in passes defended with 6. FANTASY TIP Clay has come on strong, with 4 TD catches in past 3 games and might be a safety valve for Manuel. He could be a strong play vs. the Jets.

INJURY REPORT OUT Bills CB Stephon Gilmore, T Cordy Glenn; Jets RB Matt Forte, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DT Stephen McLendon, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. DOUBTFUL Jets Nicholas Marshall. QUESTIONABLE Bills LB Zach Brown, LB Preston Brown, TE Charles Clay, G John Miller, WR Sammy Watkins, DT Kyle Williams; Jets WR Robby Anderson, CB Juston Burris, WR Brandon Marshall, RB Bilal Powell, DT Sheldon Richardson, RB Brandon Wilds, DE Muhammad Wilkerson.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. JETS (RK)

(1) 170.8 RUSH 111.7 (13)

(31) 192.6 PASS 217.6 (27)

(12) 362.4 YARDS 329.3 (25)

(7) 25.9 POINTS 16.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(28) 133.5 RUSH 100.9 (14)

(7) 225.3 PASS 249.1 (20)

(19) 358.8 YARDS 350.0 (16)

(15) 23.2 POINTS 26.6 (29)

Panthers at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE — Buccaneers by 3½

SERIES — Panthers lead 20-12; Buccaneers beat Panthers 17-14, Oct. 10, 2016 PANTHERS TO WATCH QB Cam Newton has 14 TD passes vs. 4 INTs in 8 career games against the Buccaneers. … Greg Olsen is the first TE in the NFL with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. … DE Mario Addison has 8½ sacks.

BUCCANEERS TO WATCH QB Jameis Winston is 112 yards shy of throwing for 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons. He has 27 TD passes, which is tied for the club’s single-season record, but he also has thrown for an NFC-leading 17 INTs. … LB Kwon Alexander has 135 tackles. FANTASY TIP Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers will make his fifth start of the season. He had his first 100-yard rushing performance of 6-year career against Panthers on Oct. 10, gaining 101 on 30 carries and catching 5 passes for 28 yards. INJURY REPORT OUT Panthers QB Derek Anderson, DE Charles Johnson; Buccaneers DE William Gholston. QUESTIONABLE Panthers QB Cam Newton, TE Greg Olsen, RB Jonathan Stewart; Buccaneers T Gosder Cherilus, CB Vernon Hargreaves.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(12) 112.4 RUSH 100.3 (22)

(21) 231.9 PASS 249.2 (15)

(19) 344.3 YARDS 349.5 (17)

(14) 23.5 POINTS 22.5 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(4) 90.2 RUSH 116.5 (24)

(32) 273.5 PASS 253.7 (23)

(22) 363.7 YARDS 370.2 (26)

(27) 25.7 POINTS 23.5 (17)

Bears at Vikings

Noon

LINE — Vikings by 6½

SERIES — Vikings lead 57-52-2; Bears beat Vikings 20-10, Oct. 31, 2016

BEARS TO WATCH RB Jordan Howard had a season-best 153 yards rushing in last meeting. He’s seventh in the NFL with 1,178 yards and is 60 short of Matt Forte’s franchise record for rookies set in 2008. VIKINGS TO WATCH QB Sam Bradford leads league with 71.3 completion percentage, which would be a single-season record. Drew Brees is current record holder with 71.2 percent in 2011 for the Saints. FANTASY TIP Vikings WR Adam Thielen has at least 86 yards receiving in 3 of the past 4 games, including 202 yards and 2 TDs on 12 catches last week. He’s a good play.

INJURY REPORT OUT Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, S Andrew Sendejo. DOUBTFUL Bears LB Leonard Floyd; Vikings G Alexander Boone, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Laquon Treadwell. QUESTIONABLE Bears LB Pernell McPhee, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, QB David Fales, CB Cre’von LeBlanc, T Bobby Massie, CB Tracy Porter, LB Willie Young; Vikings WR Charles Johnson.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(19) 103.5 RUSH 72.1 (32)

(13) 255.3 PASS 239.1 (18)

(13) 358.8 YARDS 311.1 (30)

(28) 17.9 POINTS 19.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(27) 121.7 RUSH 101.9 (15)

(6) 223.2 PASS 212.5 (4)

(13) 344.9 YARDS 314.4 (2)

(19) 24.1 POINTS 19.8 (8)

Browns at Steelers

Noon

LINE — Steelers by 5½

SERIES — Steelers lead 71-58; Steelers beat Browns 24-9, Nov. 20, 2016

BROWNS TO WATCH WR Terrelle Pryor needs 87 yards receiving to become the franchise’s seventh wideout to reach 1,000 yards in a season. … LT Joe Thomas has played 9,857 consecutive offensive snaps, the longest active streak in the league.

STEELERS TO WATCH With team locked into the AFC’s No. 3 seed, backup QB Landry Jones expected to start in place of Ben Roethlisberger. … RB DeAngelo Williams (Wynne) is expected to start for Le’Veon Bell. Williams ran for 251 yards during first three weeks of the season while Bell was suspended.

FANTASY TIP Steelers hope to have WR Sammie Coates back in the lineup. Coates is averaging 20.7 yards per catch, second in the NFL. He’s not a bad dark horse play. INJURY REPORT OUT Browns CB Clarence Caldwell; Steelers S Robert Golden, TE Ladarius Green, DE Stephon Tuitt. QUESTIONABLE Browns LB Cameron Johnson, CB Joe Haden, RB Randy Johnson; Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo, TE Xavier Grimble.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(24) 98.7 RUSH 112.7 (11)

(28) 203.9 PASS 263.9 (5)

(31) 302.6 YARDS 376.7 (7)

(31) 16.0 POINTS 24.8 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(31) 147.6 RUSH 91.3 (6)

(21) 250.2 PASS 245.1 (15)

(31) 397.8 YARDS 336.4 (9)

(31) 28.3 POINTS 20.2 (9)

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE — Titans by 4

SERIES — Titans lead 15-14; Texans beat Titans 27-20, Oct. 2, 2016

TEXANS TO WATCH QB Tom Savage has thrown for 436 yards in past 2 games after starter Brock Osweiler was benched. … DeAndre Hopkins is 1 of 9 WRs in NFL history with 50 or more catches and 800 yards or more receiving in each of first 4 seasons.

TITANS TO WATCH QB Matt Cassel threw a TD pass last week after coming off the bench. He will start this week with starter Marcus Mariota out with a broken leg. … RB DeMarco Murray ranks third in the NFL with 1,266 yards rushing and leads NFL since 2014 with 3,813 yards rushing.

FANTASY TIP Titans rookie RB Derrick Henry has run for 3 touchdowns in his past 4 games. He might get more carries today with the Titans out of playoff contention.

INJURY REPORT OUT Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney, RB Lamar Miller, RB Jay Prosch, LB John Simon. QUESTIONABLE Texans CB Johnathan Joseph, LB Brian Cushing; Titans CB Jason McCourty.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. TITANS (RK)

(6) 120.9 RUSH 138.9 (3)

(29) 195.5 PASS 227.2 (24)

(28) 316.4 YARDS 366.1 (9)

(29) 17.5 POINTS 23.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(13) 99.5 RUSH 91.1 (5)

(2) 206.2 PASS 270.9 (31)

(1) 305.7 YARDS 362.0 (21)

(10) 20.3 POINTS 24.1 (19)

Jaguars at Colts

Noon

LINE — Colts by 4

SERIES — Colts lead 21-10; Jaguars beat Colts 30-27, Oct. 2, 2016

JAGUARS TO WATCH QB Blake Bortles needs 396 yards passing for second consecutive 4,000-yard season. … WR Marqise Lee has accounted for 5 TDs in past 6 weeks: 3 TD catches, 1 kickoff return for a score and last week’s TD pass to Bortles.

COLTS TO WATCH QB Andrew Luck needs 81 yards passing for third 4,000-yard season in 4 years, and his current completion percentage (63.8) is a career best. … WR T.Y. Hilton enters game with league-leading 1,353 yards receiving.

FANTASY TIP With both teams already eliminated from the playoffs, Colts are likely to look for Hilton and help pad his stats as he chases first career receiving title. Hilton had 7 catches for 42 yards and 1 TD in October game against the Jaguars in London. INJURY REPORT OUT Jaguars T Jordan Hill; Colts CB Darius Butler. DOUBTFUL Colts Donte Moncrief. QUESTIONABLE Jaguars WR Allen Hurns, WR Neal Sterling, RB Chris Ivory, WR Marqise Lee; Colts LB Chris Carter, CB Rashaan Melvin.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. COLTS (RK)

(25) 96.6 RUSH 102.3 (21)

(23) 229.3 PASS 260.8 (7)

(26) 325.9 YARDS 363.1 (11)

(23) 19.9 POINTS 25.8 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(20) 107.3 RUSH 116.3 (23)

(3) 210.3 PASS 260.5 (24)

(4) 317.6 YARDS 376.8 (27)

(26) 25.1 POINTS 24.8 (24)

Cardinals at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Cardinals by 6½

SERIES — Series tied 37-37-2; Rams beat Cardinals 17-13, Oct. 2, 2016

CARDINALS TO WATCH QB Carson Palmer returns to stadium where he won Heisman Trophy for Southern California. … RB David Johnson extended his record streak of at least 100 yards from scrimmage to 15 games last week. He has combined for 2,074 yards and 20 TDs this season.

RAMS TO WATCH QB Jared Goff has been sacked 19 times in 6 games behind leaky offensive line. WR Tavon Austin has had 24 receiving yards or less in 8 of the 14 games he has played in this season. … LB Alec Ogletree leads team with 132 tackles. … FANTASY TIP As with most defenses that have faced the Rams this season, the Cardinals are an excellent play. There’s potential for multiple sacks and a defensive TD in this matchup.

INJURY REPORT OUT Cardinals T DeMarcus Humphries. DOUBTFUL Rams T Robert Havenstein, WR Kenny Britt, CB Lamarcus Joyner. QUESTIONABLE Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR John Brown, CB Marcus Cooper, LB Snorsio Moore; Rams WR Michael Thomas.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. RAMS (RK)

(15) 109.9 RUSH 80.0 (31)

(10) 258.4 PASS 192.0 (30)

(8) 368.3 YARDS 272.0 (32)

(11) 24.9 POINTS 14.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(11) 97.7 RUSH 105.1 (18)

(5) 219.6 PASS 231.5 (9)

(3) 317.3 YARDS 336.6 (10)

(18) 23.7 POINTS 23.3 (16)

Chiefs at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Chiefs by 4

SERIES — Chiefs lead 57-55-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 33-27 OT, Sept. 11, 2016 CHIEFS TO WATCH This is a homecoming for QB Alex Smith, who played some high school and college games at Qualcomm Stadium. … TE Travis Kelce has 84 catches for 1,117 yards and 4 TDs this season. CHARGERS TO WATCH Coach Mike Mc-Coy could be coaching his last game for the Chargers. He is 27-36 in 4 years. The Chargers went to the playoffs in his first season, were 8-4 going into December 2014 and have gone 10-25 since.

FANTASY TIP It should be safe to play the Chiefs’ players with a division title and first-round bye on the line. But if the Raiders get out to a big lead and seem to have things sewed up in the second half against the Broncos, Coach Andy Reid likely will pull his main players.

INJURY REPORT OUT Chiefs LB Justin Houston; Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, CB Craig Mager. DOUBTFUL Chargers T King Dunlap. QUESTIONABLE Chiefs CB Phillip Gaines, RB Spencer Ware; Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, C Matthew Slauson, WR Jeremy Butler, G Orlando Franklin.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(16) 109.7 RUSH 92.1 (27)

(21) 231.9 PASS 261.9 (6)

(20) 341.6 YARDS 354.0 (16)

(15) 23.5 POINTS 25.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(26) 120.6 RUSH 97.6 (10)

(17) 245.9 PASS 248.3 (19)

(24) 366.5 YARDS 345.9 (14)

(5) 18.9 POINTS 25.7 (28)

Saints at Falcons

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Falcons by 8

SERIES — Falcons lead 50-45; Falcons beat Saints 45-32, Sept. 26, 2016

SAINTS TO WATCH RB Mark Ingram needs 60 yards for the first 1,000-yard rushing season in his 6-year career. He would break his personal high with 25 yards. … WR Michael Thomas leads NFL rookies with 82 catches and 981 yards receiving. His 8 TD catches are tied for the lead among rookies. … LB Craig Robertson has his first season with at least 100 tackles (108) in his fifth year in the league. FALCONS TO WATCH RB Devonta Freeman needs 17 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second consecutive season. … QB Matt Ryan is 6-10 against the Saints. He is the first QB to throw TD passes to 13 different receivers in a season. … LB Vic Beasley’s 14½ sacks lead the league, as do his 6 forced fumbles. FANTASY TIP Ryan, Freeman and WR Julio Jones all should be safe plays with a first-round bye at stake for the Falcons. INJURY REPORT OUT Saints Kenneth Crawley; Falcons TE Austin Hooper, WR Taylor Gabriel. QUESTIONABLE Saints LB Dannell Ellerbe, LB Craig Robertson.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(18) 107.3 RUSH 119.1 (7)

(1) 315.5 PASS 293.5 (3)

(1) 422.9 YARDS 412.5 (2)

(2) 29.1 POINTS 33.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(12) 98.9 RUSH 102.7 (16)

(30) 270.5 PASS 261.7 (26)

(25) 369.4 YARDS 364.4 (23)

(30) 27.7 POINTS 24.9 (25)

Seahawks at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Seahawks by 8½

SERIES — Seahawks lead 21-15; Seahawks beat 49ers 37-18, Sept. 25, 2016 SEAHAWKS TO WATCH Coach Pete Carroll’s team clinches a first-round bye with a victory and a Falcons’ loss or tie, but the Seahawks have lost 3 of 5. … WR Doug Baldwin needs 3 catches to break Bobby Engram’s team record of 94 in a season. … Russell Wilson can tie Matt Ryan for most QB victories in first 5 seasons with 56.

49ERS TO WATCH San Francisco snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak last week by beating the Rams. … WR Rod Streater has TD catches in consecutive games. … Rookie DE DeForest Buckner has 3 sacks in past 3 games.

FANTASY TIP If Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls’ shoulder allows him to go, he could be a good option. Rawls ran for 209 yards vs. San Francisco last year, and the Niners have the worst run defense in the NFL. INJURY REPORT OUT Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise; 49ers C Marcus Martin, G Andrew Tiller. QUESTIONABLE 49ers CB Dontae Johnson, CB Rashard Robinson, T Joe Staley.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(22) 100.3 RUSH 130.5 (4)

(12) 255.7 PASS 181.3 (32)

(15) 356.0 YARDS 311.8 (29)

(20) 21.9 POINTS 19.1 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(8) 95.0 RUSH 171.1 (32)

(8) 228.1 PASS 237.3 (12)

(7) 323.1 YARDS 408.4 (32)

(2) 17.9 POINTS 30.3 (32)