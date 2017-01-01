Woman, 74, dies 11 days after crash

An Arkansas woman died more than a week after she was injured in a three-vehicle traffic crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said in a report Friday that Alice Carr, 74, of Mount Ida died Dec. 23 after being involved in the wreck Dec. 12.

According to the report, Carr was driving east in a 2009 Ford Fusion on U.S. 270 east of Mount Ida when she tried to make a left turn and was hit by an eastbound Pontiac G6.

Carr's Ford was then struck head-on by a westbound pickup, the report said. The driver of the Pontiac also was said to be hurt in the collision, though the extent of her injuries wasn't noted.

Carr was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead 11 days later.

Conditions at the time of the crash, which happened about 4:10 p.m., were reported as clear and dry.

