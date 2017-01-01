Workers' base wage goes up in 19 states

The minimum wage is increasing in Arkansas and 18 other states this weekend, according to figures compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Two more states and the District of Columbia will raise the minimum later in the year.

The greatest increase will apply to companies in New York City with at least 10 employees. Minimum-wage workers at these businesses received a raise of $2 an hour, from $9 to $11, on Saturday. More modest increases will apply to smaller companies in New York City and elsewhere in the state.

Although higher minimum wages are generally associated with progressive activists, substantial raises were approved in states carried by President-elect Donald Trump in November. The Arkansas minimum wage is rising from $8 to $8.50, the last of three increases approved by voters in 2014. In Arizona, the hourly minimum will increase from $8.05 to $10. The floor will increase from $7.50 to $9 in Maine and from $8.50 to $8.90 in Michigan.

Arkansas was not the only state to approve minimum-wage increases in 2014. Voters in Alaska, Nebraska and South Dakota favored increases that year. In Arizona in November, voters by a margin of 58 percent to 42 percent approved an initiative to increase the minimum wage.

Of the 19 states raising their minimums this weekend, seven will see increases of between a nickel and a dime per hour to adjust for increases in the cost of living.

Twenty-one states still use the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Workers making the minimum in those states will not get a legally mandated raise this year.

When asked in a debate a year ago whether he supported an increase in the federal minimum wage, Trump said, "I would not do it." In May, though, Trump altered his position, seeming to suggest that he would support an increase in the minimum wage if the states set the levels and that the federal government should not enforce a minimum at all.

Trump's nominee to be secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder, is a fast-food executive who has written that substantial increases in the minimum wage will force employers to hire fewer workers.

