1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Arkansas home, sheriff's office says

Faulkner County authorities are interviewing a suspect in a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead and a second injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on New Home Road in Guy, Sheriff Tim Ryals said.

On social media, the sheriff's office identified the person killed as 71-year-old Janette Bivens.

The person who was injured, 73-year-old Don Bivens, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

As of 5 p.m., a 47-year-old suspect had not been formally charged but was “being questioned as we speak,” Ryals said.

The shooting did not appear to be random, Ryals said.

“At this point that’s about all I know,” Ryals said.

