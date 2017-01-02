Home /
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Arkansas home, sheriff's office says
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 5:13 p.m. Updated today at 5:31 p.m.
Faulkner County authorities are interviewing a suspect in a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead and a second injured, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on New Home Road in Guy, Sheriff Tim Ryals said.
On social media, the sheriff's office identified the person killed as 71-year-old Janette Bivens.
The person who was injured, 73-year-old Don Bivens, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
As of 5 p.m., a 47-year-old suspect had not been formally charged but was “being questioned as we speak,” Ryals said.
The shooting did not appear to be random, Ryals said.
“At this point that’s about all I know,” Ryals said.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Arkansas home, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.