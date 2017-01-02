Home /
BRADLEY R. GITZ: Birds of a feather
By Bradley R. Gitz
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
Anyone who has seen those election maps broken down by counties can see how geographically concentrated Democratic voters are, much to their party's electoral disadvantage--once you move past narrow bands on the east and west coasts, there is a vast sea of red in between.
Except for two kinds of blue pinpricks--the densely populated inner cities of Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, etc., and the counties in which large universities are located.
An interesting exploration of the extent to which the latter tilt leftward was provided after the election by two social scientists, Shannon Najmabadi and Katherine Knott, in the Chronicle of Higher Education, under the headline "Yes, you're right, colleges are liberal bubbles."
Their methodology was as simple as it was efficient: compare the election returns of counties where "flagship" state universities are found to the election returns for their states as a whole. That college towns voted for Hillary Clinton was predictable--academics have long been identified as the most left-leaning occupational group among the "chattering classes," even more so than journalists--but the degree of the tilt was still remarkable.
The usual suspects reliably came through in the data: the counties in which the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor are found went for Hillary by 63.4 percent, 48 percent, and 41.5 percent respectively (even though Donald Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan by narrow margins).
Although Trump easily carried Texas, Ohio and Iowa, he lost in lopsided fashion in the counties where their flagship universities reside, by 38.9 percent for the University of Texas, 25.9 percent for the Ohio State University, and 38.2 percent for the University of Iowa.
The most astounding disparity was for Prince George's County, where the University of Maryland at College Park is found and which favored Clinton 89.3 percent to 8.3 percent, thereby perhaps also revealing the biases of federal government employees.
Other massive disparities were found for Kansas (Trump won the state by 21 percent but lost the county of its flagship university by 32.7 percent), North Carolina (Trump won that state by 3.8 percent but lost in the county the Tar Heels play basketball in by a whopping 51 percent), and South Carolina (Trump won statewide by 14.1 percent but lost in the University of South Carolina's county by 32.9 percent).
Overall, of the 49 cases analyzed by Najmabadi and Knott, the only ones where Trump's performance in flagship university counties was better than in the state a whole were the home counties of the State University of New York at Buffalo and the University of Maine, neither of which much resembles the typical land-grant research university.
Included among the nine (out of the 49) flagship university counties that Trump ended up winning was Arkansas' Washington County, but even then, and typically, Trump's margin of victory in Razorback land was well below that in the state as a whole (10.2 percent compared to 26.6 percent).
It is possible, in considering such data, that the particularly toxic nature of the Trump candidacy produced an even bigger skew than usual toward the Democratic side on campuses, but the hunch is that neither John McCain nor Mitt Romney fared much better and that it is more anti-conservative, anti-Republican animus than anxiety over The Donald, or even affection for Democrats, that guides such outcomes.
A couple of other inferences can be made (apart from that academics don't much like Republicans, and that there aren't, accordingly, many Republicans in academe), including that the data almost certainly understates the actual level of leftward skew on college campuses--after all, if one assumes that most residents of a given county that aren't employed at the university are less liberal, perhaps considerably so, than those who are, then the vote totals for faculty/staff only in those counties probably tilted even more dramatically Democratic.
One could extrapolate a bit further when contemplating both the nature of such large research universities and their academic programs and the available data on ideological leanings within different branches of academe.
Large research universities invariably offer business, professional, and engineering components, perhaps even medical, dental, and pharmacy schools and a host of related health-care majors, wherein the ideological leanings of faculty tend to be more conservative than those in the humanities, social sciences and fine arts. Which also means that the ideological skew of faculty and staff at smaller, private liberal arts colleges centered on the humanities, social sciences, and fine arts is likely even more leftward than in the large public state universities analyzed by Najmabadi and Knott.
For most of us, the data presented in the study suggests a disturbing ideological insularity and conformity in academe that makes a mockery of all the blather about diversity.
But for the left, the campus has become an oasis of moral enlightenment and a refuge from our dawning fascist age, which, from the left's overly-heated rhetoric, apparently arrived about 9 on the evening of Nov. 8.
------------v------------
Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.
Editorial on 01/02/2017
Print Headline: Birds of a feather
RBear says... January 2, 2017 at 7:29 a.m.
Gitz, for all your supposed intelligence on issues, you're about as dumb as dirt on this one. Yes, those areas tilt more blue than red, but not just because of a "disturbing ideological insularity and conformity in academe that makes a mockery of all the blather about diversity." In most cases, university towns and cities are also centers of innovation and the new economy. Take Austin for example, one that you highlight in Texas. Anyone who has any understanding knows that Austin is the hotbed of technology in the South. That brings young millennials to it that have always voted more progressive. In the case of Arkansas, have you really taken a look at the NW region with regards to technology? It's the fastest growing area of the state and heralds the lowest unemployment, all thanks to millennials creating jobs for the new economy.
...
I could go on and profile many of these blue pinpricks as you like to label. But my comment would be much longer than your poorly researched opinion piece. The real fact of the matter is that those creating the new economy and innovating are progressive and focus on a brighter future. They are the ones who build the ride-hailing app I doubt you even know how to use. They drive payment technologies that move your money more securely than ever before.
...
Yes, these urban centers create challenges for Democrats, especially when looking at gerrymandered districts in states like TX where redistricting cracking and packing is the norm of the TX lege. It also is a challenge when dealing with an Electoral College that still operates with the winner take all mentality. However, I would suggest as this new economy continues to flourish, Rs should really start to consider changes to the EC or face huge losses when states like TX and GA tip due to progressive migration. A model focused on proportional votes might be a better option.
...
Anyway, do us all a favor and quit trying to taint the argument to false positions. Do some research this coming year and offer columns with stronger arguments for your positions. If you keep throwing garbage like this one up, I would suggest the D-G find another columnist who offers fresher ideas with better facts.
