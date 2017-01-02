Chargers axe coach after loss

The San Diego Chargers fired Mike McCoy following a second consecutive last-place finish in the AFC West and a third consecutive season out of the playoffs.

The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy had said in a postgame news conference he hoped to be back next year. He won't get that chance.

McCoy was 27-37 in four seasons. The Chargers earned a wild-card berth in his first season, 2013, and beat Cincinnati in a road game before losing to Denver in the divisional round. The Chargers were 8-4 going into December 2014 before going 1-3 to miss the playoffs.

They followed that by going 4-12 last year and 5-11 this year.

John Spanos, the president of football operations, says in a statement that "our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team's potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization."

49ers fire GM, Kelly

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco 49ers fired general manager Trent Baalke and first-year coach Chip Kelly, announcing the moves two hours after a season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks and 24 hours after initial news reports of those terminations.

Jed York, the 49ers CEO, will hold a news conference today. He issued a statement on behalf of the organization in announcing the moves.

"I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team," York began. "These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally.

"Trent gave this organization every ounce of effort he had over the last 12 years and his contributions were integral to the team reaching three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. I will forever be grateful for his dedication to the 49ers, and his friendship to me and my family. I wish Trent, Beth and their daughters the very best in whatever the future holds for their family."

Kubiak to retire

Gary Kubiak, the longtime quarterback who led his old team, the Denver Broncos, to a Super Bowl title last season as the head coach, is expected to retire because of health concerns.

An announcement is expected today, when Kubiak is to meet the news media a day after the Broncos finished the season by beating the Oakland Raiders, 24-6. With a 9-7 record, Denver missed the playoffs.

Kubiak declined to confirm whether he would retire but said he would address the topic today. He did say, however, that he had "struggled this year" and that he was emotional on the field during the game.

Kubiak, 55, was hospitalized earlier this season with a "complex migraine" that caused him to miss one of the Broncos' games.

Kubiak's retirement would mean that there would be at least six coaching openings in the NFL The Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams all fired their head coaches in recent weeks.

