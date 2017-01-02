Home /
Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater, 3 hurt
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Florida say an angry dog sent three people to the hospital after one tried to put a sweater on it.
Tampa police say the pit bull mix named Scarface bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress him on Friday and her husband was attacked while trying to pull the dog off of her. Police say the couple's 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.
The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard.
Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where there were two children present. Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on the animal before catching it.
AuntPetunia says... January 2, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
In this case I would say the dog was justified. Hope he will not be euthanized and will be rehomed to a family that will not provoke him with nonsense!
arta says... January 2, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
I hope you get him as a present!
