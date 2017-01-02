Fayetteville sets aside $2.7 million for water storage tank

FAYETTEVILLE -- People who live in east Fayetteville, over the city limits or in parts of Goshen should have plenty of water pressure at their homes as the area grows.

The city allotted $2.7 million in this year's budget to build a water storage tank somewhere near Gulley Road at the northeast edge of town. A water tower exists just south of that area, but city officials believe residents there will need another one with ever-growing subdivisions, said Tim Nyander, utilities director.

"We're trying to add more water on the east side of town because the east side of Fayetteville water system goes all the way out to Goshen," he said. "It's developing pretty fast out there. We need to add some more water."

The water in that area takes longer than usual to refill after peak times in the morning, Nyander said. Towers ideally refill in no more than four hours, he said.

Residents shouldn't be experiencing chronic low water pressure, but that likely will change, Nyander said. Building another tank will prevent problems, he said.

An additional water tank would serve firefighters as well. Goshen Fire Chief Nathan Wood said more than half of all the department's calls, fires or otherwise, come from the area between Oakland Zion and Sassafras Hill roads.

"I would say with all the new subdivisions coming in, it's a drain on the water system," he said. "The kind of houses they're building out there are big houses."

Firefighters shuttling water hinders firefighting, Wood said.

"We still have to use the city hydrants to keep our trucks full as far as moving water back and forth," he said. "Any upgrade to the water system is going to help us for sure."

Goshen has seen a growth spurt in recent years, especially with the development of the Waterford Estates near Riverwater Lane and Waterford Drive and other subdivisions, said Sharon Baggett, town recorder/treasurer.

Fayetteville provides water service to Goshen and four other cities.

"It's at their discretion where they want to put their water towers for their water lines," Baggett said. "They haven't asked us for any input, not that they would need to."

The city hasn't decided where the water storage tank will go or how much it will cost. There's no timetable on the project, and how long it takes depends on whether the city builds on land it owns or if it has to buy land, among other factors, said Paul Becker, chief financial officer.

Just because the project is part of the 2017 budget doesn't mean it has to happen in 2017, he said.

"Our normal practice is if it's uncompleted in a year we make a determination of either it's no longer necessary or we ask the council to take it forward," Becker said.

The $2.7 million allotted in the budget is an engineering figure with enough cushion for a tank and the necessary workings of a pipe, Nyander said. The tank likely won't cost that much.

Officials also won't know if a water tower or ground storage tank is needed until the design phase, Nyander said.

"You structure these types of projects to be seamless and unnoticeable to the customer," he said.

Resident Don Graves, who has lived on North Gulley Road for about 20 years, said his water pressure is just fine. He used a gauge Wednesday on his outdoor faucet that showed his pressure at almost 80 pounds per square inch. A normal water pressure for a home is 50 pounds per square inch.

"I'm not complaining that I have it," Graves said. "When you're filling up the swimming pool and stuff, it comes in handy."

Graves questioned the city's spending priorities. He acknowledged the area's rapid growth but said the $2.7 million likely would be better spent on roads or other immediate needs.

