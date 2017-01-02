Little Rock police identify victim of first shooting of year

Police have identified the victim who was shot multiple times at a gas station on New Year's Day in the city's first reported shooting of the year.

Officers were called to the Skyroad Quick Check Mark, located at 5105 W. 65th St., shortly after 2:10 p.m. Sunday. There, they found Edmond Daniels of Little Rock suffering from gunshot woulds to his chest and to the right side of his face, according to a police report.

Daniels was 19 at the time of the shooting but turned 20 on Monday.

A friend of Daniels told police a maroon car drove up, and someone in the vehicle opened fire before driving away, the report said. Police are looking for the vehicle, a mid-2000s Chevrolet Impala with a black bumper. It reportedly fled south on Lancaster Road, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police said the shooter was a passenger in the Impala, and at least three men left in the car.

Daniels was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he remained in serious condition Sunday evening.

Authorities said they found several shell casings in the gas station parking lot and on Lancaster Road. No suspects were named on the report.