New Benton County judge sees opportunities

BENTONVILLE -- Barry Moehring wants to raise the public profile of Benton County government but said he understands the challenge he faces in doing so.

Moehring, the incoming county judge, stressed the need for planning, cooperation and public engagement in his campaign for office and said that will be a point of emphasis from the day he takes office. County officials will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

"Within the first year I hope people in Benton County are a lot more aware of county government," Moehring said. "We're going to have a much more planned approach to the future. We're also going to be seeking a lot more input. I hope people will feel more engaged with county government. I recognize not everyone is going to be as excited about county government as I am, but I'm going to give them the chance."

Moehring said his transition is progressing, with a handful of changes among top-level employees.

Moehring has said he will seek new people to head the county's information technology department and the Emergency Management Agency where he is combining the top two jobs. He plans to hire a communications director for the county and an engineer to oversee the Road Department while retaining public services administrator Jay Frasier, who will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the department. John Sudduth will remain as general services administrator and Brenda Guenther will continue as comptroller, Moehring said.

Moehring said he expects to need varying amounts of time to feel comfortable handling the duties of his new office.

"Generally speaking, I'm prepared for a steep learning curve on some issues, a longer period for some areas than others," he said.

Some of the county's justices of the peace have seen several other county judges make their way through the transition period. They agreed the process is different each time.

"I started with Gary Black," said Tom Allen, justice of the peace and chairman of the Finance Committee. "Then it was Dave Bisbee, then Bob Clinard and now Barry. It's always kind of mixed. Each one did some changes. I think Bisbee probably made the most changes, reducing the number of people who were directly reporting to him. He wanted to streamline the administration. Clinard came back with more direct reports than Bisbee had."

Allen said he thinks Moehring's four years on the Quorum Court will help.

"The good news is the new judge has that experience on the Quorum Court," Allen said. "He knows what it's like to be a JP, which is kind of unique, and he's familiar with county government. I think because of that the transition will be pretty smooth."

Kurt Moore, justice of the peace and chairman of the Committee of the Whole, said the transition time always causes some anxiety among county employees, but things typically settle down quickly.

"It's not so much for the ordinary working employees," More said. "When you get into the upper positions, a lot can change, but everyone pretty much understands that. Most of it is done in the first half of the first year. Each new judge is going to look at things with fresh eyes."

Moore also said Moehring's time on the Quorum Court likely will be beneficial.

"I will say for Barry he had the benefit of being on the court for four years," Moore said. "People coming directly from a business background tend to have more problems. According to his resume, Barry has held a lot of supervisory and executive positions, but I'm sure there's going to be some hiccups. There always is."

Pat Adams, justice of the peace and chairman of the Transportation Committee, said he is encouraged by Moehring's decision to hire an engineer to oversee the Road Department, something Adams has advocated. He said keeping Frasier in charge of daily operations is also a good step.

"I'm encouraged with the direction the Road Department is headed," Adams said.

Moehring said he wants county government to engage county residents, to increase awareness of what county government does and to encourage residents to participate.

"I recognize county government is not going to be the most entertaining subject around the dinner table," he said. "But county government has an impact on people's lives."

