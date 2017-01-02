Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 02, 2017, 6:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

NFL Arkansans

This article was published today at 2:09 a.m.

How NFL players with Arkansas connections fared Sunday. Only players who compiled statistics are listed:

DT RYAN CARRETHERS (Chargers/Arkansas State) 1 tackle

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central) 3 catches, 20 yards

RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas) 7 carries, 55 yards

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Browns/Arkansas State) 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss

RB KNILE DAVIS (Chiefs/Arkansas) 6 rushes, 9 yards

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong) 10 carries, 44 yards, TD

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas) 5 tackles

WR COBI HAMILTON (Steelers/Arkansas) 3 catches, 54 yards, TD TE

HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Arkansas/Pulaski Academy) 4 catches, 43 yards, TD

QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Arkansas) 1 for 2 passing for 12 yards, interception

DT CLINTON MCDONALD (Buccaneers/Jacksonville) 2 tackles

WR J.D. MCKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State) 2 catches, 16 yards; 1 carry, 2 yards

DT ROBERT THOMAS (Giants/Arkansas) 1 tackle

RB DEANGELO WILLIAMS (Steelers/Wynne) 23 carries, 67 yards, TD; 3 catches, 27 yards, TD

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Bills/Arkansas) 4 carries, 11 yards WR

JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Arkansas/Warren) 5 catches, 24 yards, TD

Print Headline: NFL Arkansans

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: NFL Arkansans

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online