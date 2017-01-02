NFL Arkansans

How NFL players with Arkansas connections fared Sunday. Only players who compiled statistics are listed:
DT RYAN CARRETHERS (Chargers/Arkansas State) 1 tackle
TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central) 3 catches, 20 yards
RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas) 7 carries, 55 yards
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Browns/Arkansas State) 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss
RB KNILE DAVIS (Chiefs/Arkansas) 6 rushes, 9 yards
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong) 10 carries, 44 yards, TD
DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas) 5 tackles
WR COBI HAMILTON (Steelers/Arkansas) 3 catches, 54 yards, TD TE
HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Arkansas/Pulaski Academy) 4 catches, 43 yards, TD
QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Arkansas) 1 for 2 passing for 12 yards, interception
DT CLINTON MCDONALD (Buccaneers/Jacksonville) 2 tackles
WR J.D. MCKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State) 2 catches, 16 yards; 1 carry, 2 yards
DT ROBERT THOMAS (Giants/Arkansas) 1 tackle
RB DEANGELO WILLIAMS (Steelers/Wynne) 23 carries, 67 yards, TD; 3 catches, 27 yards, TD
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Bills/Arkansas) 4 carries, 11 yards WR
JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Arkansas/Warren) 5 catches, 24 yards, TD
