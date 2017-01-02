Home /
No damage reported after 2 earthquakes hit north Oklahoma
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
PAWNEE, Okla. — Two earthquakes have struck in the area of northern Oklahoma that was rattled last year by the largest earthquake in state history.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the back-to-back earthquakes hit Monday morning near Pawnee, about 75 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The USGS says the quakes had magnitudes of 3.2 and 3.3 and there are no reports of injuries or damage.
In September, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pawnee and caused widespread property damage. Scientists have linked Oklahoma's recent spate of earthquakes to oil and gas production, and state regulators have issued new regulations on the practice of injecting wastewater into underground disposal wells.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: No damage reported after 2 earthquakes hit north Oklahoma
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.