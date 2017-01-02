One found dead after fire in Bentonville home

BENTONVILLE -- Police and fire officials are conducting a joint investigation into a fatal structure fire early Monday morning, according to a news release.

A man was found dead inside a home at 1901 S.W. E St. after a fire was reported about 7:53 a.m., the release said. Police are not releasing the man's name until his family is notified, according to Gene Page, Bentonville police spokesman.

Four firetrucks and three police cruisers were still on scene around 9 a.m. Most of E Street was blocked off while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Page said no one was transported from the scene and added the investigation is ongoing.