Police: Gunshot victim yells for help, later dies; woman sought

A man who police found lying on the sidewalk in Pine Bluff suffering from multiple gunshot wounds later died from his injuries and the shooter has not yet been located, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said the man, whose name has not been released, was found around 2:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of 3103 Almetta Drive after officers heard him yelling for help. He was taken to a Pine Bluff hospital, where he died.

A witness reported a woman "came to the residence and began shooting the victim after a verbal altercation," police said in a news release, noting the motive is unclear.

The shooter is described as a white woman whose first name is Melissa who is in her 30s, stands about 5 foot 6 inches tall and has light brown hair and multiple visible tattoos.

Police asked that tips be called in at (870) 730-2090 or (870) 541-5300.