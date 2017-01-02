Police: Man arrested after trying to force open Little Rock hotel room, telling officers 'let's go to jail'

Police arrested a hotel guest early New Year's Day after he tried to force open a door to a room that was not his, according to a police report.

Ricky Stevenson, 36, of Mabelvale was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza hotel, 201 S. Shackleford Road in Little Rock.

Officers responded to room 353 for a report about Stevenson trying to force open the door, according to the report. Stevenson was staying at the hotel in room 453, police said.

Stevenson saw police on the third floor and went to the fourth floor before he came in contact with them, according to the report.

Police said he was holding a glass of wine and smelled of alcohol.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Sign up for free breaking news alerts + daily newsletters with top headlines]

According to the report, officers told him to stay in his hotel room. But after officers left, Stevenson found police and told them, "Let's go to jail."

Stevenson was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to the report.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 01/02/2017