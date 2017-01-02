Home / Latest News /
Man steals SUV with kids inside from Little Rock gas station; youths found safe miles away, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:24 a.m.
Police are searching for a man who stole an SUV with two children inside from a Little Rock gas station Monday morning and later dropped those children off at a residence in Saline County.
Little Rock police said a man wearing all black stole a silver Ford Escape from an Exxon gas station shortly after 7 a.m. at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road. A 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were inside the vehicle at the time, authorities said.
With the kids in the car, the thief fled on Baseline Road and ended up at a residence in Saline County, police said. He dropped the kids off at the home, where they were said to be unharmed, according to a post on the Little Rock Police Department Facebook page.
The vehicle was not at the residence, but it was located a short time later at an undisclosed location, authorities said, noting they were still searching for the thief.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
