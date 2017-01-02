Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 02, 2017, 8:18 a.m.

Police: North Little Rock man flees arrest, crashes pickup into tree

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:17 a.m.

jonathan-s-white-32-of-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jonathan S. White, 32, of North Little Rock

A North Little Rock man was arrested after police say he fled from authorities in a pickup and crashed into a tree Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer noticed a man, later identified as 32-year-old Jonathan S. White, driving a white Dodge Ram with expired registration in the 3000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, according to a police report.

The officer attempted to pull White over, but White continued driving, got onto Interstate 30 and fled west, the report said. He eventually ended up on Interstate 530 near the Pratt Road exit where he left the roadway and crashed into a tree, officials said.

White was taken into custody, and police reported a glass "meth pipe" was found on the floor of his vehicle.

White faces charges of fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond, and a court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

