Police: Taco Bell manager arrested after threatening man with gun outside Little Rock restaurant
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.
Two Little Rock men were arrested Saturday after an argument at a Taco Bell led one of the men, a manager at the restaurant, to fire his gun and point it at the other, according to a police report.
Authorities said 28-year-old Antonio Goodloe showed up intoxicated at a Taco Bell at 719 S. Broadway around 10:15 p.m. and started "causing a disturbance" inside the business, officer Jordan White wrote in a report.
Goodloe then went outside, but the shift manager, 26-year-old Carnell Davis, followed him, and the two men starting arguing, White wrote. Davis then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot before pointing it at Goodloe, officials said.
An officer saw this and intervened before the situation escalated any further, White wrote.
Goodloe was holding a small amount of marijuana during the incident, White noted.
Both men were arrested. Davis faces a count of aggravated assault. Goodloe faces charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession.
Deadeye26 says... January 2, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
Yo quiero Taco Bell!!
itryed says... January 2, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
Should have stayed inside the box
RBBrittain says... January 2, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
No quiero Taco Bell.
jwheelii says... January 2, 2017 at 12:36 p.m.
Yep, should have just locked him out.
