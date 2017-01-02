Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 02, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

Police: Taco Bell manager arrested after threatening man with gun outside Little Rock restaurant

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:24 a.m.

carnell-davis-26-of-little-rock-and-antonio-goodloe-28-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Carnell Davis, 26, of Little Rock and Antonio Goodloe, 28, of Little Rock

Two Little Rock men were arrested Saturday after an argument at a Taco Bell led one of the men, a manager at the restaurant, to fire his gun and point it at the other, according to a police report.

Authorities said 28-year-old Antonio Goodloe showed up intoxicated at a Taco Bell at 719 S. Broadway around 10:15 p.m. and started "causing a disturbance" inside the business, officer Jordan White wrote in a report.

Goodloe then went outside, but the shift manager, 26-year-old Carnell Davis, followed him, and the two men starting arguing, White wrote. Davis then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot before pointing it at Goodloe, officials said.

An officer saw this and intervened before the situation escalated any further, White wrote.

Goodloe was holding a small amount of marijuana during the incident, White noted.

Both men were arrested. Davis faces a count of aggravated assault. Goodloe faces charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession.

Deadeye26 says... January 2, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.

Yo quiero Taco Bell!!

itryed says... January 2, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.

Should have stayed inside the box

RBBrittain says... January 2, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

No quiero Taco Bell.

jwheelii says... January 2, 2017 at 12:36 p.m.

Yep, should have just locked him out.

Arkansas Online