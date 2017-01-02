Home /
'Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
NEW YORK — The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million over the four-day New Year's weekend.
The success of "Rogue One" has only further cemented a record year for the Walt Disney Co., which ran up more than $2.7 billion in domestic ticket sales in 2016 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the market. "Rogue One" has grossed about $440 million in North America and nearly $800 million globally.
In its second week of release, the animated "Sing," from Universal Pictures, again trailed in second with $56.4 million
Some Oscar contenders are also packing theaters. The Los Angeles musical "La La Land" grossed $12.3 million. And Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaption, "Fences," made $12.7 million.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 'Rogue One' tops box office for third straight weekend
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.